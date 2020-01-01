England's UEFA Nations League clash with Iceland in doubt due to new coronavirus travel restrictions

An outbreak at mink farms in Denmark has spread to local communities, leading to new restrictions which could disrupt the international tie next week

The UEFA Nations League match between England and Iceland may have to be postponed after the UK issued a travel ban on visitors coming from Denmark.

England are due to host Erik Hamren's team at Wembley on November 18, three days after the visitors face Denmark in Copenhagen, but the latest restrictions announced by the UK government in response to a new outbreak of Covid-19 in mink farms which has spread to communities in Denmark has threatened the tie.

Under the new rules which were implemented from 4am on Saturday, non-British national or resident travelling from Denmark will be denied entry to the country, while those living in the UK who are returning from the Scandinavian country will have to go into quarantine for two weeks.

Although elite athletes have been exempt from some travel restrictions, the government has warned that will not be the case in this instance.

"Yesterday the Department for Transport announced that Denmark would no longer be on the UK’s travel corridors list. We are also now expanding the self-isolation requirements for Denmark," a statement from the government read.

"From 4am on November 7, British nationals or residents who are returning to the UK directly or indirectly from Denmark will need to self-isolate along with all other members of their household until 2 weeks have passed since they were last in Denmark.

"Unlike other travel to the UK, there will be no exemptions to this quarantine policy."

The restrictions will be reviewed after a week and the Football Association (FA) is seeking clarification about the situation from the government.

Denmark have already made changes to their squad for the upcoming matches in response to the new rules in England, though they are still waiting for answers from the government and FA.

Kasper Schmeichel, Jonas Lossl, Andreas Christensen, Jannik Vestergaard, Henrik Dalsgaard, Mathias Jensen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are not expected to be part of the squad for the upcoming friendly against Sweden because they all play in England.

Under UEFA's policy, matches can be moved to a later date or played at a neutral venue, though BBC Sport reports that rescheduling the tie has been ruled out.

Liverpool's Champions League trip to Midtjylland, which is scheduled for December 9, could also be affected by the latest developments. The Reds are waiting for guidance from the government and will liaise with UEFA and the Danish side to discuss compromises if necessary.