England World Cup 2026 qualifying: Group, fixtures, results & everything you need to know

All you need to know about the England national team's qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup.

As England embarks on their journey to secure a spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 under new boss Thomas Tuchel, fans are eager to track their progress through the qualifiers.

England qualified for the last edition of the World Cup and managed to reach the quarter-final stage. They exited in that round with a 2-1 defeat at the hands of France.

They will be hoping to avoid any shocking results during the qualifiers and perform even better in the finals this time around.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about England's World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign, including group standings, fixtures, results and more.

England World Cup 2026 qualifying group

Pos Team 1 England 2 Serbia 3 Albania 4 Latvia 5 Andorra

England were drawn in Group K for the qualifiers of the 2026 World Cup.

The Three Lions will face Serbia, Albania, Latvia, and Andorra in home and away fixtures, starting from March 2025.

Group winners will qualify automatically for the World Cup and the team which finishes second will have to navigate through the play-offs.

Each team in the group plays the other five teams twice - home and away - meaning England must fulfill a total of 10 fixtures.

England World Cup 2026 qualifying fixtures & results

England will begin their World Cup 2026 qualification in March 2025, as per the schedule announced by FIFA.

Stay tuned for all the information regarding England's qualifiers.

You can see all of England's World Cup qualifying matches from Group K below.

Date Match Kick-off (UK time) TV channel March 21 England vs Albania 7:45pm ITV March 24 England vs Latvia 7:45pm ITV June 7 Andorra vs England 5pm ITV September 6 England vs Andorra 5pm ITV September 9 Serbia vs England 7:45pm ITV October 14 Latvia vs England 7:45pm ITV November 13 England vs Serbia 7:45pm ITV November 16 Albania vs England 7:45pm ITV

The Three Lions will begin their campaign with back-to-back home games, against Albania and Latvia. Their final group game will be in November 2025 - they will travel to Albania to wrap up their campaign.

How can I watch England's World Cup 2026 qualifying on TV?

ITV has the broadcasting rights to show England's World Cup qualifiers on TV in the United Kingdom (UK).

Fans can follow all the live updates of the England football team here on GOAL.

Which channel number is ITV?

Channel 3 (Freeview)

Channel 103 (Virgin Media)

Channel 103 (Sky)

Channel 103 (Freesat)

When does World Cup 2026 take place?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place from June 11 to July 19, 2026.

Hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, the tournament will feature 48 teams, making it the biggest World Cup in history in terms of teams involved.

Stay tuned for updates on England’s fixtures, results, and qualification scenarios as the campaign unfolds. The road to 2026 promises to be an exciting journey for the Three Lions and their fans!

