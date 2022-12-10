England vs France: Lineups & LIVE updates

Who will come out on top as two favourites clash with one another in a thrilling matchup?

For many, this game is equivalent to a final. England and France are considered to be the favourites to go all the way to the end and win the golden prize of football. However, unfortunately for one of these great nations, it would be the end of their journey in Qatar.

France are looking to defend their status as World Champions, and become the first nation to win the World Cup consecutively since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Before the tournament, some were sceptical of the French making it past the early knockout stages, particularly due to the long list of injuries which has seen many (including veterans Paul Pogba, N'Golo Kante, and Karim Benzema) miss out. Yet the defending champions have shown great resilience to dispatch all hurdles convincingly so far in the tournament, with Golden Boy Kylian Mbappe leading from the front.

However, in England, they will face their first true challenge of this campaign.

The English team under manager Gareth Southgate have given the people of their country hopes of a repeat 1966. Throughout this campaign, their well-balanced squad (in both experience and talent) has never really had to come out of second gear to beat the opposition. Both experts and spectators believe this generation of the Three Lions will do what the earlier "Golden Generation" couldn't. They have history on their side, having beaten France every time they have faced them in the World Cup.

So will history repeat itself, or will France continue their dominance on the world stage?

England vs France predicted lineups

England XI (4-3-3): Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Rice, Bellingham; Saka, Kane, Foden

France XI (4-2-3-1): Lloris; Kounder, Upamecano, Varane, Hernandez; Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Giroud

England and France's upcoming opponents

Whoever comes out on top in this clash of titans, will face either surprise package Morocco or fellow favourites Portugal in the semi-final on December 14th at the Al Bayt Stadium