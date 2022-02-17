England v Italy rematch of Euro 2020 final in UEFA Nations League to take place at Wolves' ground Molineux

England's upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Italy and Hungary will be played at the Molineux Stadium.

The Three Lions will play a rematch of the Euro 2020 final against Italy when the two sides go head-to-head again on June 11.

The match will be played behind closed doors, however, due to sanctions imposed by UEFA.

What has been said?

"Molineux will host the England men’s team for the first time in more than 65 years as Gareth Southgate’s side take on Italy and Hungary in UEFA Nations League fixtures this June," a statement on Wolves' website read.

"England’s meeting with the Italians on Saturday 11th June will be played behind closed doors, following sanctions imposed by UEFA, but the visit of Hungary (7.45pm kick-off) on Tuesday 14th June will be open to supporters.

"The senior men’s team have played at Molineux on four previous occasions with the last of those coming in December 1956 as the Three Lions tasted victory over Denmark in a 1958 FIFA World Cup qualifier."

When does England's Nations League campaign begin?

Gareth Southgate's team will start their campaign with a trip to Budapest on June 4.

Article continues below

They will then visit Germany at the Allianz Arena on June 7 and host Italy four days later.

After the clash with Hungary on June 14, they will travel to Italy on September 23 before rounding it off with a home game against Germany on September 26.

Further reading