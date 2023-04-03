England replace white shorts in new kit for Women’s World Cup following player concern

England’s new kit for the 2023 Women’s World Cup has taken player concerns into account, with white shorts being replaced by blue ones.

Latest design unveiled by Nike

Feedback from players taken into account

Lionesses setting sights on global crown

WHAT HAPPENED? Nike have unveiled their latest design for the Lionesses as they prepare to mount a bid for glory glory in Australia and New Zealand this summer. Feedback from players has contributed to a slight tweak in the standard blueprint for England kits, with stars of the women’s game expressing concerns over the practicality of wearing white shorts while on their period.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arsenal and England star Beth Mead, who inspired her country to European Championship glory in 2022 as winner of the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament awards at that event, has said of the need for kit manufacturers to take personal matters into account: “Sometimes it’s not practical when it’s the time of the month”. England did wear white shorts at the Euros and through their Arnold Cup campaign in February.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Lionesses new kit will be debuted in a Finalissima clash with Brazil at Wembley Stadium on Thursday. Their home shirt contains accents of “gym blue” on the collar and sleeves while the latest away design is also blue and features geometric patterns – in what the Football Association considers to be a nod towards the jersey worn in England Women’s first major tournament outing in 1984.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? England’s kit of the mid-80s also included blue shorts, with another break in tradition now being put in place. WSL side Manchester City announced back in October 2022 that they would no longer by using white shorts as part of their home kit, with kit supplier Puma changing their design to burgundy in order to help players “feel comfortable and perform at their highest level”.