'I'm just there to help her' - England star Lucy Bronze excited about growing partnership with Lauren James

England star Lucy Bronze has opened up on her growing partnership with Lauren James after the Chelsea winger's eye-catching display against Portugal.

James starred in front of Bronze vs Portugal

Full-back has sung her team-mate's praises

Chelsea winger also staked claim for No.10 shirt

WHAT HAPPENED? James starred in the Lionesses' final match on home soil before this summer's Women's World Cup, first on the right wing in front of Bronze and then in a No. 10 role, creating chances aplenty despite England's inability to break the deadlock.

WHAT THEY SAID: Talking about the Chelsea forward after the game, Bronze told reporters: "Me and LJ have a good relationship on and off the pitch which helps a lot. I know that she's eager to learn and improve and get better which is so nice, to play with a player that's so young and talented. People forget that: a lot of people from the outside put a lot of expectation as she's so talented and she is. She still wants to learn, still wants to improve.

"The thing with LJ, I think because I'm the experienced player, she wants to get me in the game. I'm like: 'No, you're the winger, you're the attacker'. It's nice that she wants to try and look for me but I'm trying to make things happen so that if I give her space, she'll score us a goal. She's a young player so she's still learning that role, when to be selfish and when not to be, when to make the right decision, when to go, when to shoot and stuff like that. I'm just there to help her find the way she should play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Though primarily used as a winger, James staked a real claim for a role as a No. 10 with her second half performance on Saturday. There are several areas of the starting XI that remain very competitive going into the World Cup and this game was a reminder of that.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? The Lionesses will fly to Australia on Wednesday as they prepare for the World Cup to kick off on July 20. Sarina Wiegman's team will face Canada in a behind-closed-doors friendly on July 14 and start their own tournament on July 22 against Haiti.