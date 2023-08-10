England star Lauren James banned for two games after stamp against Nigeria but crucially would be available to play in Women's World Cup final if Lionesses progress

- James sent off in England's win over Nigeria
- FIFA confirm ban as two games
- Could play World Cup final if Lionesses get there
WHAT HAPPENED? James was dismissed in Monday's last-16 fixture after deliberately stepping on Nigeria defender Michelle Alozie. FIFA has now confirmed the length of her ban, which rules her out of Saturday's quarter-final against Colombia and any potential semi-final, if England get there.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: However, the 21-year-old, who was one of the stars of the group stages, would be available again for the Women's World Cup final - or a third-place play-off - if the Lionesses were to reach either of those stages.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? James will be a spectator as England take on Colombia in their Women's World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, August 12.