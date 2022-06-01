England fixtures 2022: Schedule, results, groups, TV channel, live stream & squad

The Three Lions have plenty of competitive fixtures to take in this year, with UEFA Nations League & FIFA World Cup outings on the agenda

Having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and final of Euro 2020, England are hoping that another year of major tournament action in 2022 will deliver long-awaited major silverware.

Having gone 56 years without savouring tangible success, after many near misses, the Three Lions are readying themselves for another shot at a global crown in Qatar.

Prior to that, Gareth Southgate’s men have another UEFA Nations League group stage campaign to take in. What does England’s full fixture list for the calendar year look like and how can you catch them in action? GOAL has all of the information you need right here…

England 2022 fixtures & results

Date Fixture KO time (UK) Comp. TV Mar 26 England 2-1 Switzerland 5:30pm Friendly Sky Sports Main Event Mar 29 England 3-0 Ivory Coast 7:45pm Friendly Sky Sports Main Event Jun 4 Hungary vs England 5pm Nations League Channel 4 Jun 7 Germany vs England 7:45pm Nations League Channel 4 Jun 11 England vs Italy 7:45pm Nations League Channel 4 Jun 14 England vs Hungary 7:45pm Nations League Channel 4 Sep 23 Italy vs England 7:45pm Nations League Channel 4 Sep 26 England vs Germany 7:45pm Nations League Chanel 4 Nov 21 England vs Iran 1pm World Cup BBC One Nov 25 England vs United States 7pm World Cup ITV Nov 29 England vs UEFA Path A winner 7pm World Cup BBC One

Having booked their place at the World Cup finals in the autumn of 2021, the spring of 2022 saw Gareth Southgate’s side secure friendly victories over Switzerland and Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium.

It is competitive action all the way from here on in, with some notable meetings with old adversaries fast approaching before attention turns towards a trip to the Middle East in November.

England are in Group A3 of the Nations League alongside arch-rivals Germany, European champions Italy and ambitious Hungary.

England UEFA Nations League 2022-23 group

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Italy 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Hungary 0 0 0 0 0 0

When heading to the World Cup, the Three Lions know they will be facing the United States and Iran in Group B, while a derby date with British neighbours Wales or Scotland could be set up once the UEFA section qualification play-offs are played to a finish in June.

England World Cup 2022 group

Pos Team MP W D L GD Pts 1 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 USMNT 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Ukraine / Scotland / Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0

England World Cup 2022 squad

England's squad for the 2022 World Cup has not yet been announced, but will be confirmed in October, in advance of the tournament.

You can see the contenders for the Three Lions World Cup roster here!

How to watch England on TV & stream live

A new player has emerged on the scene when it comes to England coverage in 2022, with Channel 4 wrestling some rights away from more established broadcasters in the sports market.

ITV have seen ties severed with the Three Lions outside of major tournaments, while Sky Sports continues to focus more on club competition than international matters – with England in the Nations League slipping through their net.

Coverage of the World Cup finals will continue to be split between BBC and ITV, which are free-to-air in the UK, with both competing for an audience in the final itself – which England will be hoping to grace this time around for the first time since 1966.

All of the Three Lions’ fixtures in the Nations League will be shown on Channel 4, alongside their All 4 streaming service, with home and away games being picked up by the same broadcaster.

England’s opener at the World Cup against Iran will be shown by the BBC and iPlayer, as will a final group stage outing against the winner of a final play-off, while ITV and the new ITVX streaming service will be the place to catch a meeting with the USMNT.

