England fixtures 2022: Schedule, results, groups, TV channel, live stream & squad
Having reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and final of Euro 2020, England are hoping that another year of major tournament action in 2022 will deliver long-awaited major silverware.
Having gone 56 years without savouring tangible success, after many near misses, the Three Lions are readying themselves for another shot at a global crown in Qatar.
Prior to that, Gareth Southgate’s men have another UEFA Nations League group stage campaign to take in. What does England’s full fixture list for the calendar year look like and how can you catch them in action? GOAL has all of the information you need right here…
Editors' Picks
- Ranking the greatest Caf Champions League-winning teams
- Could Salah really leave Liverpool for Premier League rivals Man City, Chelsea or even Man Utd?
- Mahrez, Ndidi, Partey & Gervinho: Big names set to miss 2023 Afcon qualifiers due to injury
- 'As a Parisian Liverpool fan, it breaks my heart' - Inside the horror of the Champions League final
England 2022 fixtures & results
Date
Fixture
KO time (UK)
Comp.
TV
Mar 26
England 2-1 Switzerland
5:30pm
Friendly
Sky Sports Main Event
Mar 29
England 3-0 Ivory Coast
7:45pm
Friendly
Sky Sports Main Event
Jun 4
Hungary vs England
5pm
Nations League
Channel 4
Jun 7
Germany vs England
7:45pm
Nations League
Channel 4
Jun 11
England vs Italy
7:45pm
Nations League
Channel 4
Jun 14
England vs Hungary
7:45pm
Nations League
Channel 4
Sep 23
Italy vs England
7:45pm
Nations League
Channel 4
Sep 26
England vs Germany
7:45pm
Nations League
Chanel 4
Nov 21
England vs Iran
1pm
World Cup
BBC One
Nov 25
England vs United States
7pm
World Cup
ITV
Nov 29
England vs UEFA Path A winner
7pm
World Cup
BBC One
Having booked their place at the World Cup finals in the autumn of 2021, the spring of 2022 saw Gareth Southgate’s side secure friendly victories over Switzerland and Ivory Coast at Wembley Stadium.
It is competitive action all the way from here on in, with some notable meetings with old adversaries fast approaching before attention turns towards a trip to the Middle East in November.
England are in Group A3 of the Nations League alongside arch-rivals Germany, European champions Italy and ambitious Hungary.
England UEFA Nations League 2022-23 group
Pos
Team
MP
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
England
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Italy
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Germany
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Hungary
0
0
0
0
0
0
When heading to the World Cup, the Three Lions know they will be facing the United States and Iran in Group B, while a derby date with British neighbours Wales or Scotland could be set up once the UEFA section qualification play-offs are played to a finish in June.
England World Cup 2022 group
Pos
Team
MP
W
D
L
GD
Pts
1
England
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Iran
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
USMNT
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Ukraine / Scotland / Wales
0
0
0
0
0
0
England World Cup 2022 squad
England's squad for the 2022 World Cup has not yet been announced, but will be confirmed in October, in advance of the tournament.
You can see the contenders for the Three Lions World Cup roster here!
How to watch England on TV & stream live
A new player has emerged on the scene when it comes to England coverage in 2022, with Channel 4 wrestling some rights away from more established broadcasters in the sports market.
ITV have seen ties severed with the Three Lions outside of major tournaments, while Sky Sports continues to focus more on club competition than international matters – with England in the Nations League slipping through their net.
Coverage of the World Cup finals will continue to be split between BBC and ITV, which are free-to-air in the UK, with both competing for an audience in the final itself – which England will be hoping to grace this time around for the first time since 1966.
All of the Three Lions’ fixtures in the Nations League will be shown on Channel 4, alongside their All 4 streaming service, with home and away games being picked up by the same broadcaster.
England’s opener at the World Cup against Iran will be shown by the BBC and iPlayer, as will a final group stage outing against the winner of a final play-off, while ITV and the new ITVX streaming service will be the place to catch a meeting with the USMNT.
What channel numbers are BBC One, ITV 1 and Channel 4?
Channel
Freeview
Virgin Media
Sky
Freesat
BBC One
1
101
101
101
ITV 1
3
103
103
103
Channel 4
4
104
104
104