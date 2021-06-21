England duo Chilwell and Mount in isolation as precaution ahead of Czech Republic clash

The pair had contact with Billy Gilmour and are being kept away from the rest of the squad after the Scotland star returned a positive Covid-19 test

England and Chelsea duo Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are being kept in isolation as a precautionary measure ahead of the Euro 2020 clash against Czech Republic.

The left-back and midfielder are being kept away from the rest of the squad because they had contact with Scotland star Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, after the two sides played out a 0-0 draw on Friday.

There have been no Covid-19 cases in the England squad, but they are not taking any risks with Chilwell and Mount.

What has been said?

A statement posted on England's social media accounts read: "As a precaution at this time and in consultation with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday's match.

"The pair will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team, pending further discussions with Public Health England. The entire squad had lateral flow tests on Monday afternoon and all were again negative, as was the case with Sunday's UEFA pre-match PCR tests.

"We will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime, while remaining in close contact with Public Health England."

Will Chilwell and Mount miss the next game?

It has not yet been announced whether or not they can make the squad for the final game of the group stage.

England take on Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday needing a draw to secure a place in the next round.

They can still finish second if they lose and Scotland do not beat Croatia by a big enough margin to better the Three Lions' goal difference.

How important have they been for England?

Mount played the full 90 minutes of England's first two matches in the competition, lining up in midfield with Kalvin Phillips and Declan Rice.

Chilwell, however, has been an unused substitute so far. He has not played for England since the World Cup qualifying win against Poland in March.

