Bemused England coach Ashley Cole sent off as U21s European Championship final descends into chaos after bizarre Curtis Jones goal

The former Arsenal and Chelsea full-back was red carded despite appearing to calm down the situation after a scuffle by the dugout area.

Ashley Cole bizarrely shown red card

Had entered pitch to play peacemaker

Spain players & coaching staff go mad after opener

WHAT HAPPENED? Utter chaos! Cole entered the pitch and appeared to be trying to calm everyone down after Spain and England players - and staff - clashed, pushing and shoving each other in the aftermath of Curtis Jones' first-half goal in the Euro Under-21s final. Replays didn't appear to show Cole doing too much wrong, although referee Espen Eskas was having none of it, issuing a red card to the ex-England left-back, as well as one of Spain's coaching staff.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cole, who is one of manager Lee Carsley's assistants at the tournament in Georgia, looked absolutely perplexed as he disappeared down the tunnel. Exactly what Spain were so annoyed about is hard to say at this stage, with the opening goal, that sparked the scuffle, having come about after the ball deflected off Jones' back before looping into the net.

WHAT NEXT FOR COLE & ENGLAND? England will be hoping to get the job finished off and leave Georgia as tournament winners. It would be the first time the Young Lions have claimed Under-21 European Championship glory since 1984.