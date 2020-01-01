England captain Kanel hails 'really complete goalscorer' Greenwood

The 18-year-old could make his international debut on Saturday when the Three Lions face Iceland

England captain Harry Kane has said Mason Greenwood is a "really complete goalscorer" ahead of the teenager's possible England debut.

Greenwood burst onto the scene last season, scoring 18 goals for Manchester United to earn his first senior England call-up.

The 18-year-old could make his international debut on Saturday when the Three Lions visit Iceland in a UEFA Nations League encounter.

Gareth Southgate's men will then travel to face Denmark on Tuesday as they begin Nations League play in Group B.

Speaking ahead of his team's match against Iceland, Tottenham striker Kane has said that Greenwood has shown he belongs despite his young age.

"Mason has been great," Kane said. "You can tell he is full of confidence as a player, he is not afraid to shoot, not afraid to take players on and that is exactly what we want.

"As a goalscorer people use the phrase: 'He is a natural goalscorer', and I guess it is just one of those things, you work a lot on being in the right place at the right time.

"I think that shows a really complete goalscorer when you can score in any situation.

"Obviously it has only been a short period of time but he definitely looks like a real top finisher and we look forward to having him in the squads to come because he is still very young."

England's match in Reykjavík on Saturday will mark the first time they have faced Iceland since they were shockingly eliminated from Euro 2016 at the last-16 phase.

Kane has said that although the 2-1 defeat was a difficult night, he believes he learned from the experience.

"It is definitely one of the toughest nights I've had in an England shirt," Kane said.

"But it is a game I have definitely learnt from, obviously that was my first international tournament at the time.

"I was still inexperienced at that level and even club level really. All throughout the journey in my career I have always tried to take nights like that as a chance to learn and improve from.

"I think I have definitely done that as a person, I think the team has definitely improved over the last four years, so of course those games are always in your mind and you always think about what you can do better.

"But we have moved on well, we are in a great place as a squad, an exciting team and I think we are all just really excited to be back playing for England."