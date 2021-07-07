England captain Kane almost signed for Union Berlin, claims former head coach Schafer

Before breaking through at the Premier League side, the striker came close to a loan spell in Germany

Harry Kane almost spent a year on loan at Union Berlin, says former head of first-team football Nico Schafer.

The England striker came through the ranks in the Tottenham youth academy and was sent out on loan before breaking through at the north London side.

Kane had spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester, but came close to having a spell in Germany's second tier in 2012.

"Kane would've built our attack together with Simon Terodde in the 2. Bundesliga," Schafer said to SportBild.

"His strength in the air was noticeable. And he was a striker who went down very often. He would have been a very good fit for Union.

"Despite Union's special relationship with English football, Kane wanted to stay in England."

Kane to leave Spurs?

After another impressive season in which he got 23 goals and 14 assists in the Premier League for Spurs, Kane could be set for a move this summer.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have all been highlighted as possible destinations for the 27-year-old.

But Tottenham's new sporting director Fabio Paratici says the club hope to keep Kane, describing him as "one of the best strikers in the world".

Kane at Euro 2020

But before his future can be decided, Kane will see out the rest of England's Euro 2020 campaign.

After drawing a blank in the first three matches, Kane sprung to life in the last-16 win against Germany, scoring the second goal of the 2-0 win.

He then scored two more as they beat Ukraine 4-0 to set up a semi-final clash with Denmark.

