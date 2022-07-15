England boss Wiegman tests positive for Covid-19 & will miss Women’s Euro clash with Northern Ireland

The Lionesses, who already have six points to their name, will be without a Dutch coach on the touchline when facing fellow Brits

England head coach Sarina Wiegman will be absent from the dugout when the Lionesses face Northern Ireland in their third and final group stage outing at the 2022 Women’s Euro, with the Dutch tactician having tested positive for Covid-19. Six points have already been collected en route to the knockout stage, with progress to the last eight already safely secured.

Momentum will be important to maintain when facing fellow Brits that are making their first appearance at a major continental finals, especially after breaking records in an 8-0 demolition of Norway last time out, but changes could be made on and off the field.

Why will Wiegman not take charge of England’s game vs Northern Ireland?

A statement from the FA confirming the absence of a highly-rated boss reads: “England Head Coach Sarina Wiegman has tested positive for Covid and will undertake a period of recovery at the squad’s base camp.

“Assistant coach Arjan Veurink will lead the team for tonight’s fixture against Northern Ireland.

“Wiegman will remain in remote contact with the players and technical staff and will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to all elements of her role as soon as possible.”

Who else has seen Covid-19 disrupt their Women’s Euro?

Wiegman has become the latest member of the England camp to test positive for Covid-19, with Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy only recently returning to training on the back of an enforced absence.

Among the other high-profile stars to have been struck down mid-tournament are Netherlands superstar Vivianne Miedema - who is now self-isolating – and Lea Schuller of Bayern Munich and Germany.

Full list of Covid cases

Pre-tournament: Lisa Kolb (Austria)

During: Lotte Wubben-Moy (England) Lea Schuller (Germany) Jackie Groenen (Netherlands) Tuija Hyyrynen (Finland) Laura Wienroither (Austria) Valentina Cernoia (Italy) Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) Katharina Naschenweng (Austria) Anna Westerlund (Finland) Tinja-Riika Korpela (Finland) Sarina Wiegman (England)

