England & Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy 'won't be watching' Qatar World Cup

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has said that that she will be "supporting" the men's team at the World Cup in Qatar - but she will not watch it.

Wubben-Moy says Lionesses' values not 'reflected' by Qatar

World Cup subject of widespread controversy

Men's team open campaign on Nov 21

WHAT HAPPENED? The awarding of the men's World Cup to Qatar has been the subject of mass controversy since it was announced in 2010. Last year, the Guardian reported that 6,500 migrant workers have died in the country. Further issues have been raised surrounding the country's ban on homosexuality and they have also faced claims of discrimination towards women.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It's tough," Wubben-Moy, who won the women's Euros with England this past summer, told reporters. "As an England team, we all have strong values. A lot of those values aren’t reflected in the way that we see it, in Qatar. I think it’s a tough conversation to have and there’s a lot of dialogue around it. I personally will be supporting the men’s team, but I won’t be watching.

“Sport is a very strong vehicle for change. To underestimate that would be naive, I think. I’ve seen a lot of the players have strong viewpoints and I salute them and I wish them the best in looking to express that throughout this World Cup. It’s a World Cup and for a lot of these players, they might not ever play in a World Cup again, so I can’t comment on them choosing to go because many people would make the same choice.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: FIFA recently issued a plea for countries at the World Cup to "focus on the football" but the English football association was one of 10 to sign a joint statement insisting they will "continue to press" off-field issues. Harry Kane will also be one of nine captains to wear a 'OneLove' armband at the tournament.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Before the men get their World Cup campaign underway on November 21, the women will play friendlies against Japan and Norway on November 11 and November 15 respectively, with Wubben-Moy set to be involved.