'I don't know what will happen' - Endrick opens up on Real Madrid future and Jose Mourinho relationship

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Real Madrid starlet Endrick has admitted his future remains uncertain ahead of the January transfer window following a lack of consistent playing time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Brazilian prodigy, who spent a successful loan spell at Lyon, remains focused on his development while navigating the pressures of elite European football.

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Uncertainty over January move

Endrick has addressed the growing speculation surrounding his future at Madrid, admitting that he is unsure where he will be playing after the January transfer window. The 20-year-old forward has struggled for consistent minutes in the Spanish capital this season, leading to rumours that a temporary exit could be on the cards to aid his development. Despite his limited role on the pitch, he remains a key figure for the Selecao under Carlo Ancelotti as they prepare for friendlies against Japan and Singapore.

"I don't know what will happen in January, that's all in God's hands," the former Palmeiras star said, as quoted by Lance. "And I ask God for serenity to be able to do the best for my career. I think what will happen, will happen. Regardless of what passes, I will continue with my feet on the ground to be able to do the best, not for Endrick, but for Endrick the player."

Ready to fight for his place

Endrick has reaffirmed his affection for life in the Spanish capital, insisting he feels completely settled in Madrid, but the Brazilian prodigy made it abundantly clear that he will "do everything to boost" his career. The attacker is refusing to hit the panic button over his development, stressing that he doesn't need to take drastic measures to find success. Instead, his primary focus remains refreshingly simple: he just wants to get back on the pitch and play football.

"It's not that I need to fly like that, throw myself off a cliff, because I'm only 20 years old. I need to see what will happen and I just want to play. I just want to be happy, I just want to be able to help my teammates, score goals, make assists, like I was able to do at Lyon," he stated.

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Relationship with Jose Mourinho

While his minutes on the pitch have been restricted, Endrick was full of praise for the man currently leading the dugout at the Bernabeu, Jose Mourinho. The Brazilian revealed that the Portuguese tactician has taken a personal interest in his well-being, which has helped him adjust to life in Madrid. The young striker values the human connection Mourinho has established, noting that their interactions often transcend tactical discussions or footballing matters.

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"Mourinho is a guy I really believe in, because every day he comes to see me, he talks to me, he asks how I am, but it's never about football. It's always about my life, how my personal life is going. I value that a lot because he's one of the first coaches who comes to me, talks to me, and welcomes me a lot. I'm very grateful to him for that," Endrick said.

Chasing the happiness of the past

Endrick's desire for minutes is fueled by his previous experiences where he felt at the peak of his powers. He spoke fondly of his time at Lyon, suggesting that the rhythm of regular football is essential for his mental well-being and performance. For a player of his calibre, the bench is an unfamiliar and frustrating environment, leading to these open reflections on his future path. "Without a doubt, it was one of the best things that ever happened to me in my life. It was the moment when I was happiest," he remarked.