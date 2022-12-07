A new Endrick already?! Arsenal and Barcelona join PSG in pursuit of 15-year-old Palmeiras starlet Estevao Willian

Arsenal, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all keeping track of Palmeiras youngster Estevao Willian, GOAL understands.

PSG have had offer turned down

Arsenal and Barcelona in contact with agent

Teenager already compared to Lionel Messi

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The 15-year-old has impressed in the Brazilian team's youth academy and has already been the subject of an offer from PSG which was rejected by Palmeiras. Since then, Arsenal and Barcelona have been in touch with his representatives, sources have told GOAL.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Estevao has already, been nicknamed 'Messinho', or 'Little Messi', and is the latest Palmeiras player to attract interest from European giants, following 16-year-old Endrick, who is already shining in the senior team and is wanted by PSG, Real Madrid and Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Europe's top teams will have to wait a while before they can sign Willian as he will not be allowed to move to another league until he turns 18 in April 2025.

STORY IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT FOR ESTEVAO? The rising star is already playing in the Palmeiras Under-17s and will soon be pushing for a place in the senior team if he continues to make progress.