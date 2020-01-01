En-Nesyri’s Sevilla strengthen grip on Champions League spot after Villarreal draw

Los Nervionenses came from behind twice to earn a point against Samuel Chukwueze’s Yellow Submarine on Monday night

Sevilla strengthened their grip on the third spot in La Liga thanks to a 2-2 draw against Villarreal at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Los Nervionenses came into the encounter having played out draws against Levante and Barcelona in their last two games – and despite conceding twice against the hosts, they got one point which extended their unbeaten run in the Spanish top-flight to eight matches.

#VillarrealSevillaFC | 2-2 🚨 FULL-TIME | It ends two goals apiece at the Estadio de la Cerámica, but it feels like we've got the win after captain Bruno Soriano's return to the pitch 1128 days later. 💛 pic.twitter.com/iuNC22vBIX — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) June 22, 2020

Villarreal manager Javi Calleja made six changes to the starting XI which secured a 1-0 victory at Granada on Friday.

Returning captain Paco Alcacer handed the hosts an 18th-minute lead from a rebound of Tomas Vaclik’s save after Andre Anguissa's header.

The visitors levelled matters in the 39th minute after Sergio Escudero's left-footed shot from the edge of the box beat goalkeeper Asenjo.

With the teams seemingly heading for the change rooms level, Pau Torres headed home a well-executed corner kick from Santi Carzola in the 45th minute.

Eight minutes into the second-half, Munir El Haddadi levelled matters with a sumptuous strike, having received a pass from impressive Jesus Navas.

Both teams pushed further for more goals, nevertheless, the game finished on a no winner, no vanquished note.

The result is a setback for Villarreal, who were in dire need of a win to boost their chances of securing a ticket to next season’s Champions League. They are sixth on the log having garnered 48 points from 31 outings.

For Julen Lopetegui’s Sevilla, a point strengthened their grip on qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition next term. They are in third place with 53 points – 12 points below leaders Real Madrid and five ahead of fifth-placed Getafe.

The tie was Samuel Chukwueze’s 30th league game of the season and he has three goals to his credit – albeit he was replaced in the 72nd minute by Javier Ontiveros.

On-loan Fulham and Cameroon midfielder Anguissa was on parade from start to finish while there was no place for Morocco’s Sofian Chakla, who was an unused substitute.

Youssef En-Nesyri was handed a starting role for the visitors and made way for Luuk de Jong with nine minutes left to play. His compatriot Yassine Bounou, who is on-loan from Girona, was an unused sub.

Villarreal host Valencia in their next tie on Sunday as Sevilla welcome Real Valladolid to Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Friday.