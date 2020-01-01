En-Nesyri strikes late to extend Sevilla’s winning streak

The Morocco forward maintained his decent form in front of goal as Huesca were dispatched in La Liga

Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri scored the only goal of the game as Sevilla defeated Huesca 1-0 on Saturday to maintain their fine form domestically and in Europe.

The powerful forward came off the bench to break the deadlock seven minutes from time when he beat Andres Fernandez following excellent work from Lucas Ocampos.

The Morocco frontman is developing something of a knack for changing games late after coming off the bench, here requiring just nine minutes following his 74th-minute introduction to seal all three points for the visitors.

This goal comes after he scored twice against FC Krasnodar in the Champions League earlier this month, with both goals coming within 12 minutes of his 60th-minute introduction.

His goal against Huesca means he’s now scored six goals in his last seven games in all competitions for club and country, including a strike in Morocco’s 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying victory over the Central African Republic during the recent international break.

Despite enjoying over 67 percent of the possession against Miguel Angel Sanchez’s side, Sevilla struggled to break down their resilient opponents and appeared set for a goalless draw at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

However, Julen Lopetegui rang the changes, replacing Luuk de Jong and Oliver Torres with En-Nesyri and Oscar Rodriguez 16 minutes from time, and the Andalusians finally found the breakthrough they were looking for.

Jules Kounde excelled for the visitors in the heart of the defence, while En-Nesyri's compatriot Munir El-Haddadi and Karim Rekik also featured for Sevilla.

Victory extends their winning run to five matches in all competitions, with Sevilla outclassing Celta Vigo 4-2 last weekend before the midweek victory over Krasnodar in Russia.

The win moves Sevilla up to fifth place after nine matches, seven behind unlikely league leaders Real Sociedad having played a match fewer.

Next up for En-Nesyri and co, they host Chelsea in the Champions League on Wednesday, before the visit of Real Madrid next weekend.

En-Nesyri is winning over supporters at Sevilla after signing from Leganes for an approximate fee of €25 million in January, having scored on his first start—against Celta Vigo—back in February.

Having graduated from the celebrated Mohammed VI Academy, he signed for Malaga in 2015, and subsequently moved on to Leganes in 2018 following the former’s relegation from the Spanish top flight.