Empower local coaches for players to be successful in Europe - Hapoel Kfar Saba FC's Kizito

The winger believes competent coaches would prepare footballers better for future challenges, particularly when moving abroad

Uganda and Hapoel Kfar Saba FC forward William Kizito has said there is a need to empower local coaches, who in turn, will be helpful for players especially those who move to Europe.

Kizito explains the need for coaches to be well versed with modern football techniques, which he says will benefit the players and prepare them for a better and competitive future.

“I think for starters, our local coaches need to be empowered, that way they’ll be equipped with the latest football knowledge and in turn, every player will get the opportunity to be well developed and be able to fit in Europe,” Kizito told Football256.

The former Vipers SC star, who has had loan stints in a number of European clubs including Bate Borisov and FC Shakhter Karagandy, asserts the players should not always be motivated by money when making career moves.

“It’s all about chasing the dream not money if you chase the dream, every decision you make will be benefiting your football career thus developing your talent and of course we need to ask for God’s blessings,” added the 26-year-old.

Kizito further pointed out traits footballers should have in order to remain relevant in the competitive world of sport.

“Technique and tactical awareness are a must, then hard work. You’ve got to be exceptional because there are so many players around you who want to play,” he explained.

The Cranes star, who has essentially played for nine clubs, revealed how his move from Politechnica Lasi to Hapoel Kfar Saba is turning out.

“I surely can’t complain, I settled in quickly but unfortunately got an injury at the start but I am glad that now all that is in the past because things are back to normal,” Kizito concluded.

Kizito's advise on how Ugandans can be successful comes days after Tout Puissant Mazembe's Joseph Ochaya revealed what could be stumbling blocks in a players' path to success.

“There are many reasons that fail us out there that are beyond football on the pitch, for example when the coach and fans don’t like you it’s hard for you to last longer in a given club because in most cases the fans have a big say and have influence in decision making,” Ochaya said in an earlier interview.

“The other burning issue is money because it’s the reason why we leave home so when you're not paid for quite long, you're left with no choice apart from leaving.”