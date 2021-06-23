Emotional Busquets revels in Spain triumph after returning from coronavirus

The 32-year-old helped La Roja to their first win of Euro 2020 in his first appearance on Wednesday

Sergio Busquets was in tears after helping Spain defeat Slovakia 5-0 on Wednesday in his first game back after recovering from Covid-19.

The midfielder tested positive earlier this month and was forced into quarantine, missing both of Spain's first two Euro 2020 matches.

Busquets made his return in a rout over Slovakia, and was named UEFA's Star of the Match in the process.

What was said?

"I had a really bad time with 10 days at home," an emotional Busquets said. "I didn’t know if I was going to be able to come back. Now I’m ready for anything.

“We didn't play how we wanted [in the first two games] and today was a boost for everyone. We did not depend on ourselves to finish first, but surely this will give us strength.

"This is a big boost for all of us, for the players and for the supporters. I think we all needed this. We went out switched on from the start. We missed the penalty but we kept going and the goals came."

What's next for Spain?

After drawing their first two games of the tournament against Sweden and Poland, La Roja clinched their spot in the last 16 with an emphatic win over Slovakia.

As second-place finishers in Group E, Spain will face Croatia on Monday after the World Cup runners-up finished second in Group D.

Speaking about facing Croatia, Busquets said: “They are the runners-up at the World Cup, a very difficult opponent.

"We know their players and their captain (Luka Modric) a lot.

"We have to continue along these lines. In one game we are very difficult to beat, we have confidence."

