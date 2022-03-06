Emmanuel Dennis' Arsenal display has Super Eagles fans in uproar

Watford and Nigeria fans have questioned the performance of forward Emmanuel Dennis after he missed a good chance in the team’s 3-2 Premier League defeat against Arsenal on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international came into the game at Vicarage Road having scored nine top-flight goals from 25 matches, but he could not help the Hornets as they suffered their 18th defeat of the season.

Dennis started the game with speed and saw his effort after only 18 seconds ruled out for offside. However, he had two more chances in the first half to find the back of the net which he failed to convert.

With Watford trailing 3-2, Dennis also missed one of the best chances of the afternoon to make it 3-3 when he miscued a through ball with the goal at his mercy. The fans have now taken to social media with mixed reactions after his display.

Terrible performance from Emmanuel Dennis today — Tron (@Tron_2121) March 6, 2022

Emmanuel Dennis, what a poor finisher. Arsenal playing the beautiful game, beautifully. 👍 — General (@the_General10) March 6, 2022

You wouldn't believe what Emmanuel Dennis just missed.



Our curses from Nigeria is probably working. — Chief Edozie of Bumbum (@UncleSamad_) March 6, 2022

I can’t understand why Watford are still playing Emmanuel Dennis. Someone that Nigerians have cursed — Yomzz (@theYomzz) March 6, 2022

Poor second half by Emmanuel Dennis. — Patrick Hagan (@vibesmerchant) March 6, 2022

Emmanuel Dennis is below mid. — C H U K W U D I (@Mcpeter042) March 6, 2022

Emmanuel Dennis trying a backheel on the edge of the box after seeing Odegaard’s pic.twitter.com/gJlZyYCYny — Afc Jacob🔫 (@AFCJacob345) March 6, 2022

Emmanuel Dennis stopped scoring at one point and hasn’t bounced back since — KVD (@Dyck001) March 6, 2022

Really like Dennis. I’d pick him up when Watford go down if he now passes the attitude check. — westhamonline (@westhamonline5) March 6, 2022

To be honest it’s a much more positive performance. Individual mistakes and Tom Cleverly costing us a result. What on earth happened to Emmanuel Dennis… — Ben Smith 🐝 (@ben_smith025) March 6, 2022

Other fans felt being a renowned Arsenal supporter from childhood, Dennis was doing justice by allowing the Gunners to carry the day at Vicarage Road.

Emmanuel Dennis missing that just shows we're winning this match. The 12th man for Arsenal. — josué (@joshnekoff) March 6, 2022

He's an arsenal fan he's an arsenal faaaan oh emmanuel Dennis he's an arsenal fan — GargantumGabriel(🇵🇱🇮🇹) (@GabrielMagaGOAT) March 6, 2022

If Emmanuel Dennis is so desperate to play for Arsenal then he has no business sabotaging Watford's chances in the game by missing so many open goals — My Name is Ed (@EdMwiti) March 6, 2022

Dennis must be an Arsenal fan the way he was moving for Watford today.



Joke ting! — Ty Sports🎙 (@TyroneMc__) March 6, 2022

Another fan felt Dennis would be the perfect player to partner Michail Antonio at West Ham if Watford end up being relegated from the top-flight.

Random thought, if Watford get relegated, #WHUFC should go in for Emmanuel Dennis, PL quality. He’d be absolutely perfect for Moyes, and could be the striker they require to ease the burden on Antonio.



Shown he can cut it at the top level, perfect move for both parties imo. — ANTHONY (@antzhumbleent) March 6, 2022

Another fan felt Watford are to blame for playing Dennis, while another called on the fans to lay off the Super Eagle, whose last goal for the Hornets came in the 1-0 win against Aston Villa on February 19.

I can’t understand why Watford are still playing Emmanuel Dennis. Someone that Nigerians have cursed — Yomzz (@theYomzz) March 6, 2022

I really don’t think people give enough credit to Emmanuel Dennis, been directly involved in 14 of Watfords 25 goals this season 🔥🔥 — Champions😍 (@BrojaBall) March 6, 2022

You guys should free Emmanuel Dennis. — M. (@MI_Faleye) March 6, 2022

Emmanuel Dennis has done more than enough this season to earn a free pass for today.



Games like this can happen to anybody.#watfordfc — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) March 6, 2022

Meanwhile, other fans from Nigeria blamed Dennis’s display for snubbing the Super Eagles during their participation at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon earlier this year.

Despite being named in the provisional squad for the competition, Dennis failed to travel after Watford allegedly refused to release him and the Super Eagles were bundled out in the Round of 16 following a 1-0 defeat to Tunisia.

Since Emmanuel Dennis snubbed AFCON, he has been poor. — Otunba Amuludun Of Ibadan ⚪ (@CallMeFreebies) March 6, 2022

Nigerians need to release Emmanuel Dennis for not turning up for AFCON because what was that if not Juju😭 — The Tardigrade (@mwesmiq) March 6, 2022

emmanuel dennis has been so scary today — assna (@ellgoulden) March 6, 2022

Emmanuel Dennis may have fallen off. Very quickly too 😪 — Gusto🌴 (@MARKce_) March 6, 2022

Do you think Dennis had a bad game against Arsenal? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.