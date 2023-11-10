Revealed: Why Emma Hayes chose the USWNT despite Chelsea quadrupling salary offer for decorated coach

- Chelsea offered to quadruple Hayes' salary
- Reported £1.3 million annual deal with the US
- Hayes remains adamant to join an international team
WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Standard, in spite of the massive contract hike, the figures failed to match the £1.3 million annual salary awaiting her in the US. Moreover, Hayes wants a better work-life balance which she feels will be possible if she is in charge of a national team rather than at a club. She now seeks more time with her family, especially after giving birth to her son in 2018.
Chelsea co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali consented to her decision and remain grateful that she will be in London until the end of the season fighting to add to her tally of six WSL titles and five FA Cups.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have already initiated the process of identifying a successor to Hayes, as the manager will likely persuade key backroom staff to join her in the new adventure. It is believed that former Man United manager Casey Stoney is reportedly admired by Chelsea as a potential replacement.
WHAT NEXT? Chelsea are planning to raise a toast to Hayes and celebrate her achievements during their next home game against Liverpool on November 18. However, before that they have two critical away matches against Everton in the WSL on Sunday and Real Madrid in the Champions League next Wednesday.