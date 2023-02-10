'It should never have come out' - Emiliano Martinez explains Argentina's World Cup taunts aimed at Kylian Mbappe

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has defended the team's chants mocking Kylian Mbappe after the World Cup final last year.

Martinez led chant mocking Mbappe

Called for minute of silence for France star

Says no offence was meant by song

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez was leading the celebrations in the Argentina dressing room with a chant calling for "a minute of silence" for Mbappe after his team's World Cup success over France in the final in Qatar.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's a locker room thing," he said to France Football about the chants. "It should never have come out. When France beat us in 2018, I remember there were chants about Messi [involving N'Golo Kante]. Same thing, if a team beats Brazil, they'll be singing about Neymar.

"There's nothing personal against Mbappe. I respect him a lot. If people sing about him or Neymar, it's because they are top players. After the final, I told him that it was a pleasure to play against him and that he almost won the match on his own... I had confirmation that he has immense talent. When Messi retires, I am sure Kylian will win many Ballon d'Or awards."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe and Martinez were two of the star performers in the World Cup final, with the France striker scoring a hat-trick in the 3-3 extra-time draw. Martinez, meanwhile, pulled off some incredible saves to keep his team level and saved Kingsley Coman's penalty in the shootout, which Argentina won 4-2.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? The Argentina hero is back in domestic action with Aston Villa and will come up against Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend.