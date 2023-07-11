Emi Martinez branded a 'crazy idiot' by Enzo Fernandez as Chelsea star addresses penalty rule change prompted by Argentina team-mate's antics

Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez has branded his Argentina team-mate Emi Martinez a "crazy idiot" while discussing the IFAB's penalty rule change.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine keeper used "every trick in the book" in the 2022 World Cup final against France to deny Kingsley Coman before Aurelien Tchouameni missed from the spot in a tense penalty shootout. This prompted the International Football Association Board (IFAB) to tweak their penalty rules, with goalkeepers now forbidden from delaying the taking of a penalty with distraction techniques such as touching the crossbar and posts. Fernandez does not want to be part of the debate about whether Martinez's polarising antics to distract France players during the penalty shootout were within the law, but has admitted that the keeper is "unbearable" while calling him a "crazy idiot".

WHAT THEY SAID: "I saw something [about the rule change], but I didn't read well. I don't know if it's right or wrong, for me it's part of football folklore... Now, it's also true that if you have Dibu against you, you want to kill him because he's unbearable," he told Ole.

"He's crazy, idiot. But if you have it against you, it's worse, heh. For me what he does is something natural, but maybe in Europe or other parts of the world they don't like it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aston Villa stopper Martinez remains unfazed by the rule change and has asserted that he can adapt to maintain his efficiency. However, AC Milan keeper Mike Maignan took a public dig at IFAB for the changes and mocked their decision on social media.

WHAT NEXT? Both Fernandez and Martinez are set to return to Chelsea and Aston Villa to start preparing for the 2023-24 season after enjoying their summer holidays.