Embolo laughs about being questioned 10,000 times on facing home country Cameroon

Switzerland striker Breel Embolo has laughed off being inundated with questions about coming up against his country of birth Cameroon.

Embolo relishing facing his birth country

The striker reacts to how it would feel playing vs Cameroon

This is his second World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old was born in Yaounde but grew up in Switzerland where he started at Nordstern via Old Boys and then Basel. Having the option to represent the Cameroon national team, Embolo, however, committed his international allegiance to Switzerland. The AS Monaco forward is now set to face the Indomitable Lions in the A-Team’s 2022 Fifa World Cup opener on Thursday. He says coming up against his home country is very special but not the most important factor.

WHAT EMBOLO SAID: “Since the draw, it is like the 10,000th time I get this question [about facing Cameroon]. This is the reason I laugh a little bit,” Embolo told SNTV. “But it's very special, it's my home country, my mom and my dad coming from there, all my family, most of them, so it's a special game for me and my family.

"But it's not the most important, the most important is that it's a World Cup game, it's my second World Cup with Switzerland, I’m proud and happy to be here. Hopefully, I can play against this team, because the most important is to play in a World Cup, it's always special.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is Embolo’s second World Cup tournament after participating at the 2018 edition in Russia. On Thursday, he would be facing a few Cameroon players born in Europe but he went in the opposite direction.

WHAT NEXT FOR EMBOLO? Embolo and his Switzerland teammates would be out to begin their World Cup campaign on a high note with a victory on Thursday. The striker hopes to be named in the starting line-up.