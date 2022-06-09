‘Embarrassing!’ - Lewandowski behaviour hammered by ex-Poland international as Bayern Munich striker continues crusade to leave

A prolific frontman is looking to force his way out of the Allianz Arena, with a fellow countryman claiming he could have handled things differently

Robert Lewandowski’s behaviour at Bayern Munich has been branded “embarrassing”, as he pushes for a summer transfer away from the Allianz Arena, with Artur Wichniarek surprised to see his fellow Pole tarnishing a reputation that he worked so hard to build in Bavaria.

A prolific 33-year-old striker has decided that, despite still having a year left on his contract, he would like to take on a new challenge in the current window – with La Liga giants Barcelona making no secret of their interest in doing a deal.

After eight goal-laden years with Bayern, which have seen him find the target on 344 occasions while claiming 19 trophies, Lewandowski has spoken out in public of his desire to leave and suggested that his relationship with the Bundesliga title holders has broken down.

Former Poland international Wichniarek, who spent time in Germany during his playing days with Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha Berlin, has told Sky Deutschland of Lewandowski’s campaign to leave Bayern: “I think it's embarrassing what he's saying to his own club.

“Robert Lewandowski is being given very bad advice at the moment. I very much doubt whether it is good tactical behaviour by Robert.

“I think Lewandowski and Pini Zahavi are forgetting that Robert has a valid contract with FC Bayern.

“As his advisor, I would have said: ‘Come on, let's talk to Bayern Munich privately and discover whether there's a way to get out of the contract'.”

Why is Lewandowski looking to leave Bayern?

A two-time winner of the prestigious FIFA Best award would appear to have everything he could wish for at Bayern, with trophy challenges mounted on an annual basis while he is adored by a passionate fan base.

He is, however, approaching the end of a distinguished career and believes that he has one more challenge left in him at the very highest level.

Wichniarek also believes that efforts by Bayern to sound out a deal for Erling Haaland, who is leaving Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City this summer, will have contributed towards Lewandowski asking questions of whether he boasts the full support of his current employers.

The former frontman added: “It hurt Robert how he was treated in the last six months - especially when it came to Haaland.

“Bayern had claimed that they were not interested in Haaland - at the end of the day it came out that Bayern Munich had held talks after all. That bothered Robert a lot.”

