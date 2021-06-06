Elmohamady will have Premier League offers after Aston Villa exit - Agbonlahor

The Egypt international will not be short of suitors from English top-flight sides following the expiration of his contract at Villa Park

Several Premier League clubs would be keen on signing Ahmed Elmohamady when he leaves Aston Villa, according to Gabriel Agbonlahor.

The Egyptian joined the Claret and Blue Army from Hull City in 2017 to reunite with former boss Steve Bruce.

In his maiden season, he played a crucial role in the team’s promotion-winning campaign, supplying a cross for their opening goal in the play-off final triumph over Derby County at Wembley.

However, Elmohamady confirmed his exit from the Birmingham outfit as Aston Villa are not keen on renewing his contract.

Even at that, the former England international of Nigerian descent is convinced that the right-back will not be short of suitors from Premier League clubs because of his reliability.

“There will be a lot of Premier League clubs that look at Elmohamady because he’s Mr.Reliable,” Agbonlahor was quoted by King Fut per Football Insider.

“When he comes in, he can put in a good performance and he’s proved that over his career.

“I’m sure he’ll still have a lot more to offer in the Premier League.”

The 33-year-old made 129 appearances over the course of the past four seasons at Aston Villa, scoring four goals.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to everyone involved with Villa. It was an honour to have played here. I’ve had four great years and have enjoyed the highs and lows,” Elmohamady tweeted earlier.

“I am leaving knowing that I played my part in putting the club back where it belongs. The squad here is awesome and I know it will only get better with the vision and guidance of the owners.”

Article continues below

“A big thank you to the manager, coaching staff and all at Bodymoor Heath! But a special thank you to you, the supporters. You’ve been massively missed this season through the pandemic but will hopefully be back next season to cheer the lads on.

“I have been given the opportunity to maybe come back here in a coaching capacity but that is for another day. Until then, UTV!”

The two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner began his career at Ghazl El Mahalla and has since represented ENPPI, Sunderland and Hull City.