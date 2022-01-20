'Elephants having Desert Foxes for dinner' - Twitter reacts to Algeria crashing out of Afcon 2021

By Taiye Taiwo
Getty

Djamel Belmadi's side were knocked out of Cameroon without winning a group game

Algeria's disappointing campaign at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations ended on Thursday after a 3-1 defeat to Ivory Coast.

The 2019 champions exited the tournament in Cameroon without winning a game and they languish at the bottom of Group E with just a point after three games.

Goals from Franck Kessie, Ibrahima Sangare and Nicolas Pepe powered the Elephants to victory as Sofiane Bendebka scored Algeria's only goal in the competition in the 73rd minute.

The Desert Foxes' exit has got fans talking on social media with many surprised by their performances.