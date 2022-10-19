La Liga table-toppers Real Madrid will aim to continue their fine form against rock-bottom relegation contenders Elche

Real Madrid are in dominant form and will be looking to extend gap at the top

in La Liga as they travel to Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero to face basement boys Elche.

Ancelotti's side are cruising with confidence after reclaiming top spot in La Liga from their perennial rivals, Barcelona, with a convincing 3-1 win over the weekend. They have been super impressive so far this season, and will look to build on their El Clasico success.

Elche, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the bottom of La Liga table and have struggled for results in the Spanish top flight this season. The hosts held Valencia to a valiant 2-2 draw last Saturday, and will have to play out of their skins to get something similar here.

Elche vs Real Madrid predicted line-ups

Elche Predicted XI (5-3-2): Badia; Clerc, Roco, Verdu, Bigas, Josan; Gumbau, Mascarell, Guti; Boye, Milla

Real Madrid Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lunin; Mendy, Rudiger, Militao, Lucas; Kroos, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Asensio, Benzema, Rodrygo

Elche vs Real Madrid LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Real Madrid have a tricky home league fixture against Sevilla on the weekend before travelling to RB Leipzig for a Champions League clash next midweek.

Ancelotti's men are currently unbeaten in all competitions this season, and will look to sustain their rich vein of form before the World Cup break in November.