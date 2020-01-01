El Makkasa's Aucho 'would not mind playing for Gor Mahia again'

The Ugandan says he enjoyed time at the Kenyan club which he credits for building his career

Midfielder Khalid Aucho has revealed he would not mind playing for Gor Mahia if another chance comes his way.

Aucho signed for Gor Mahia in 2014 from Tusker and remained at the club until 2016, when he signed for Baroka FC of South Africa.

The midfielder was part of the Frank Nuttall-led K'Ogalo team that went on to win the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) title unbeaten in 2015.

“Gor Mahia remain my club and will always be my club,” Aucho told Gor Mahia's website.

“If another chance came my way, why not? I wouldn’t mind playing for the club again. I loved the club. The only club l played with passion and the only club l ever enjoyed my football.”

The 27-year-old also spoke about the toughest opponents in the KPL, his time in South Africa and other countries where football has taken him to.

“My toughest opponent was [Erick] Apul of Ulinzi Stars. A game against Ulinzi was always tough and he remains to be the toughest opponent l ever faced because of the way he played,” revealed the Ugandan.

“My stay in South Africa and Asia were all good l can’t complain but truth is, my football life at Gor Mahia was the best. Gor Mahia fans are some of the best fans.

“They loved me and l truly appreciate the love l got while at the club. I love K’Ogalo fans.”

Aucho, who has played for another 10 clubs, revealed what must be done to make KPL rank higher and comparable to some of the other leagues he has played in.

“Kenyan league is not bad what is needed is just some good organization. Leagues in Asia and Europe where l have been to before are so organized. KPL just need to be organized right from the management to the clubs,” stated the Ugandan.

Aucho credits Gor Mahia for his career growth and has asked the current players to remain focused despite a myriad of challenges.

“Yes, Gor Mahia gave me everything l must admit. The club gave me what l have now. The exposure, a platform to be seen and just everything l needed to be where l am at the moment,” concluded the defensive midfielder.

“Players must remain focused, the focus is the thing if they want to do well in all competitions. There could be financial issues in the club but they should know what they want to achieve.

“At times you can play without pay but maybe someone is watching you, and you never know where that can land you. Let them focus and play with all their heart and remember, to always play for the badge.”

Aucho is currently turning out for El Makkasa of Egypt.