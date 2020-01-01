El Makkasa's Aucho picks players he never wanted to miss at Gor Mahia

The Ugandan played for the local heavyweights for two seasons before moving to join South Africa's Baroka FC

Khalid Aucho has revealed five players he never wanted to miss during his time in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) with Gor Mahia.

Aucho was signed by Gor Mahia in 2015, lifted the KPL title unbeaten under Frank Nuttall, and stayed until 2016. The five players, who the Ugandan never wanted to miss, were also critical to the Green Army but none is at the club now.

“I will mention four, not three, let me mention five; [Godfrey] Walusimbi, [Meddie]Kagere, [Michael] Olunga, [Collins] 'Gattuso' Okoth, and [Innocent] Wafula,” Aucho told Gor Mahia's website.

“Whenever l had those five players on the pitch, l knew we were going to win whatever the situation was – those were real winners and they made every game easy for me.”

Apart from picking Okoth as a player he never wanted to miss in the team, Aucho also said the Kenyan midfielder is a man he enjoyed turning out for.

“Okoth remains to be that player l enjoyed playing with – he was a fantastic player,” said the 27-year old star.

On why Ugandan players have done well not only at Gor Mahia and but also in the region, Aucho picks hard work as their primary virtue.

“It’s always easy for Ugandan players to cross-over to East African countries. Once in a club, they work hard and put in a lot of effort to prove their worth,” explained El Makkasa's player.

“They always want to show what they have and working hard is always part of their plans; no laziness.”

The defensive midfielder also spoke how he felt after signing for K'Ogalo, and how his time there helped grow his career.

“Penning a deal at Gor Mahia was the best thing to happen to me. It boosted my confidence and l knew l was at a place where more people will get to know me,” Aucho revealed.

“To be honest, most of my fans are in Kenya and not Uganda and Gor Mahia gave me that free billboard to advertise myself to the world.

“From Gor Mahia to national team, l was so much at ease – no pressure at all. Gor Mahia has a special place in my heart. I truly appreciate the love Gor Mahia, as a club, gave me.

“I never imagined l would sign for Gor Mahia. Tusker were my employer then and being my first time in Kenya, my focus was all on the team but yes, a move to Gor Mahia was a big blessing.

“The best news ever to happen to me while in Kenya. It was a good one and it was about me to show the club and all the fans that indeed, they never went wrong in signing me.”

When Aucho left the Green Army, he joined Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Baroka FC.