El Makasa sack Amuneke after 28 days in charge

The Nigerian legend pays the price for an uninspiring start to life as handler of the Faiyum Stadium giants

El Makasa have sacked coach Emmanuel Amuneke following an unimpressive start to his managerial role.

The ex-Tanzania senior national team handler was unveiled as boss of the Egyptian Premier League outfit following the dismissal of Ahmed Hossam Mido.

However, with just 28 days in charge, he was shown the exit door by the club management following a poor run of results. While in charge, he recorded two draws against Smouha and El-Harby.

Meanwhile 52-year-old Ehab Galal has been reappointed for a second stint following his dismissal at Al Masry.

Galal is considered to be the club’s most successful coach since their promotion to the Egyptian topflight in 2009.

He led them to a second place finish in the league in 2017 before heading for ENPPI, Zamalek, Al Ahly Tripoli and finally Al Masry.

El Makkasa currently sit 16th in the league log with 14 points from 17 outings.