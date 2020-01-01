Ekuban’s goal helps Trabzonspor end five-game winless run in Turkish Super Lig

The Ghana striker helped the Black Sea Storm return to winning ways with his first league goal of the season

Caleb Ekuban scored the only goal that gave Trabzonspor a 1-0 victory over BB Erzurumspor in a Turkish Super Lig game on Sunday.

Ekuban’s effort in the 23rd minute handed Trabzonspor their first league victory since September 26 and it ended a five-game winless run in the Turkish top-flight.

The Black Stars forward linked up with Abdulkadir Omur before firing a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Kayacan Erdogan.

It was Trabzonspor’s second win of the season after a 3-1 triumph over Yeni Malatyaspor two months ago.

Ekuban was on parade from start to finish, while DR Congo's Benik Afobe and Nigeria's Anthony Nwakaeme were replaced in the 62nd and 86th minutes respectively.

Nwakaeme could not add to his tally of three goals on his seventh league appearance of the season. It was a similar fate for Afobe who did not increase his record of three goals after eight league games since he arrived in Turkey on a season-long loan from Championship club Stoke City in the summer.

The victory fired Trabzonspor to 15th in the Super Lig table with nine points after nine matches, a point above BB Erzurumspor who are 17th in the standings with a game at hand.

Ekuban, Nwakaeme and Afobe will have their sights set on Friday's Super Lig trip to bottom-placed Ankaragucu as they aim to build on Sunday's result and grab their third win of the campaign.