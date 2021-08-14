Ejuke with an assist as CSKA Moscow beat Bastos’ FC Rostov

The Super Eagle contributed an assist as the Red-Blues picked up an away victory against the Tough Guys

Chidera Ejuke contributed an assist as CSKA Moscow recorded a 3-1 away win over FC Rostov in Saturday’s Russian Premier League encounter.

Having taken an eight-minute lead through Jaka Bijol, the Nigeria international set up Fedor Chalov in the 38th minute as his team raced 2-0 up at half-time.

CSKA traveled to the Rostov Arena with the ambition of ending their poor run following defeats in their last two league outings against Lokomotiv Moscow and Dinamo Moscow.

Whereas, their hosts were hoping to consolidate on their 1-1 away draw with Khimki last time out. However, they found themselves trailing early following a lethargic defensive display.

Bijol’s bullet header directed Nikola Vlasic’s corner kick past stranded goalkeeper Sergey Pesyakov to put the visiting side ahead.

Rostov came out stronger as they attacked in their numbers to get the equaliser, but they were poor in front of goal.

For CSKA Moscow, they were calm in their approach as they dispossessed their hosts easily. Seven minutes before the half-time break, they doubled their advantage through Chalov.

Collecting a brilliant pass from Ejuke, the Russian striker produced a precise strike to beat the goalkeeper as the ball sailed into the bottom right corner.

Two minutes later, the Nigerian almost made his third but his shot from distance flew high over the crossbar after a fine individual play.

Nothing was willing to go down without a fight, the Tough Guys put up a much-improved display in the second half and they reaped the reward by reducing the deficit six minutes before the hour mark through Danil Glebov.

Glebov got on the end of a corner kick deep inside the box and rifled past the keeper with a precise close-range shot into the bottom right corner.

Nonetheless, super-sub Konstantin Maradishvili restored Aleksei Berezutski’s men’s two-goal lead with Ilzat Akhmetov setting him up.

For tactical reasons, Ejuke was substituted for Emil Bohinen in the 61st minute while Cote d’Ivoire defender Cedric Gogouawas was not listed for the game.

Angola international Bastos was introduced in the 46th minute for Dmitry Poloz, whereas, Gambia’s Ali Sowe was not dressed for action.