Ejuke scores as CSKA Moscow keep Champions League hopes alive

The 23-year-old Nigerian was among the goalscorers as the Red-Blues put the Black-Greens to the sword

Chidera Ejuke found the net as CSKA Moscow recorded a 3-1 triumph over FC Krasnodar in Saturday’s Russian Premier League encounter.

Despite conceding first at the VEB Arena, the Nigerian inspired them to a comeback victory over Viktor Goncharenko’s men.

The Red-Blues came into the encounter following a 1-1 draw with Ufa, while the Black-Greens bowed 3-1 at home to FC Sochi.

Knowing that anything short of three points would end their Champions League ambition, Ivic Olic’s team started the game brightly, albeit, they were stunned in the 26th minute by Viktor Claesson.

Profiting from shambolic defending by the hosts, the Swedish midfielder volleyed the ball past goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev thanks to an assist from Marcus Berg.

That lead lasted for just six minutes as Ejuke leveled matters for his side. With Alan Dzagoev navigating his way inside Krasnodar’s goal area, he passed the ball to Ivan Oblyakov who in turn connected the Nigerian to slot the ball past Matvey Safonov.

That was the 23-year-old’s fourth goal in 24 matches played in the 2020-21 Russian elite division campaign.

Except for cautions given to Yuri Gazinskiy, the first-half produced a little spark as both teams went into the tunnel all squared.

In the second half, the home side attacked in their numbers in search of the winner and their persistence paid off four minutes before the hour mark through Fedor Chalov.

The Russian forward put the ball into an empty net after Jose Salomon Rondon made light work of the visitors’ backline.

Not willing to go down without a fight, Goncharenko’s team searched endlessly for the equaliser, however, it was Mario Fernandes who handed CSKA a two-goal lead after slotting the ball in between Safonov’s legs.

After an impressive shift that saw him last for 86 minutes, Ejuke was substituted for Arnor Sigurdsson.

This result took them to sixth position after garnering 50 points from 29 fixtures. Even at that, they remain in contention for a Champions League ticket with one game left in the current campaign.

While hoping that Lokomotiv Moscow, Spartak Moscow, Rubin Kazan, and Sochi stutter, victory for CSKA Moscow over Dinamo Moscow at the Arena Khimki on May 16 will hand them a place in next season’s European elite club tournament.