Ejuke: Nigerian forward reacts after joining CSKA Moscow

The 22-year-old winger has signed a deal that will keep him at VEB Arena until 2024 after successful medicals

Chidera Ejuke has expressed his delight after completing his move to Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow from Heerenveen.

The Nigerian forward sealed a four-year contract with the Red and Blues on Friday to end transfer speculation surrounding him.

The winger made an impressive contribution during his one-year stay with the Super Frisians, scoring nine goals and providing four assists in 25 league appearances.

His eye-catching performances helped the Abe Lenstra Stadium outfit finish 10th in the Dutch Eredivisie in the last campaign.

Ejuke now joins the likes of Ahmed Musa, Chidi Odiah and Aaron Samuel among the Nigerian players who have featured for CSKA.

The 22-year-old has taken to social media to share his feelings following his successful transfer to the Red and Blues.

CSKA Moscow finished fourth in the Russian Premier League last season and have recruited the winger in an effort to strengthen the squad for the 2020-21 campaign.

Ejuke started his career from his country, Nigeria, with Supreme Court FC youth teams before joining Gombe United in 2016.

The forward moved abroad in 2017, signing for Norwegian club Valerenga and scored 13 goals in 59 games for the side during his two-year stay.

Ejuke then teamed up with Dutch side Heerenveen last summer after reportedly snubbing offers from a number of European clubs, including Besiktas JK, Lazio and AS Roma.

The forward has featured for Nigeria's U17 and U20 sides and will hope to impress with CSKA for a chance to get a call-up to the Super Eagles.

Ejuke could make his debut for his new club when they take on Spartak Moscow in a Premier League game on September 12.