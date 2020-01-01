Ejaria: What Reading need to sign Liverpool midfielder - Bowen

The Anglo-Nigerian's future is yet to be sorted out but he is currently training with the Madejski Stadium outfit

Reading manager Mark Bowen revealed the financial situation of the club will determine the signing of Liverpool forward Ovie Ejaria.

The 22-year-old has had two loan spells with the Madejski Stadium outfit, having first joined the Championship side in January 2019 until the end of the season after cutting short his temporary stay with Rangers.

The Anglo-Nigerian then rejoined the Royals last summer with Reading having an obligation to make the deal permanent.

Ejaria was a consistent performer for the Madejski Stadium outfit in the 2019-20 campaign to help them finish the season in 14th spot on the table.

The central-midfielder made 39 appearances for Reading across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

Bowen has confirmed Ejaria has been allowed by his parent club Liverpool to train with his side but revealed his future is not yet sorted out.

"We’re lucky to have Ovie Ejaria here training with us - and thanks to Liverpool for allowing us to do that,” Bowen told the club website.

"But anything we can or can't do on him will depend on the finances at the club and what we are able to do to take that situation forward.

"I’ll be trying to get more information on what we are going to be able to do, but it is all wrapped up into what we are able to do in terms of our finances at the club."

Bowen also revealed Ghana international Andy Yiadom has rejoined the rest of his squad for training along with Lucas Joao after overcoming their injury problems.

"We really missed them at the back of the last season – they both had similar recurring hamstring injuries, but they’re back in training now which is a real bonus for us,” he added.

"Yids is looking sharper with every session, but at the same time we’re mindful of the fact that in pre-season we aim to put the players through their paces, so we have to dip him in and out just to be sure there is no recurrence of any injury."

While Yiadom has five caps for Ghana, Ejaria, who is eligible to play for Nigeria and England is yet to make his international commitment.

The 22-year-old has previously trained with the Nigeria U17 team before representing England at the U20 and U21 levels.

Should he decide to play for the Super Eagles, he will join the likes of Alex Iwobi, Victor Moses, Ola Aina and Shola Ameobi, who previously featured for the youth team of the Three Lions before pledging their allegiances to the West Africans.