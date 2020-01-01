Eibar coach Dorronsoro explains why he signed Banyana Banyana star Matlou

The Gunsmith wrapped up their summer transfer trade with the capture of the South African defender last week

Eibar manager Iker Dorronsoro has opened up on how he ensured the club secured the signing of Noko Matlou over the summer.

The 2008 Africa Women's Footballer of the Year completed her maiden professional deal at the age of 35 to the Spanish outfit a week ago and will team up with compatriot Thembi Kgatlana.

Matlou, however, was seemingly convinced to join the Gunsmith on a one-year deal after the assessment of her exploits and discussions by Dorronsoro.

The Eibar coach described his plans with the defender and made sure to stress how much the club wanted Matlou to join them following their top-flight promotion for the first time since 2009.

“It is a very even category [Primera Iberdrola], it is very difficult to add three," Dorronsoro told the club website.

"Winning has given us confidence and we are convinced that we can achieve something there.

"On the first day, we saw a solid Eibar, with a lot of help and we are clear that we have to be that if we want to compete every weekend in the Iberdrola League.

“With Matlou, we want experience. She is a veteran player, who has also played for her national team. I think that within the team, especially for the young players, it will contribute and help us grow".

The striker-turned-defender has previously featured for South African domestic clubs like Development Ladies, Brazilian Ladies and the University of Johannesburg before joining Maindies.

Matlou boasts over 150 appearances for Banyana Banyana since her senior debut in 2006 and became the first South African to be named African Women's Footballer of the Year two years later.

After two top-flight matches, Eibar are fifth on the log with four points following a 2-2 draw with Levante in their last outing.

Since teaming up with the Spanish side last week, Matlou is waiting to make her professional debut in the colours of Eibar when they take on Madrid at home in their next fixture on October 18.