Egypt winger Trezeguet wins Turkish Super Cup with Trabzonspor after thrashing Sivasspor

The 27-year-old Pharaoh was involved as the Turkish outfit registered a comfortable win at Ataturk Olympic Stadium

Egypt international Mahmoud Trezeguet Hassan lifted his first trophy with Trabzonspor after helping them to a 4-0 Turkish Super Cup win against Sivasspor on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, who joined the Turkish outfit from Aston Villa in the current transfer window, was involved from the start as Trabzonspor scored through Anastasios Bakasetas, who notched a double in the 37th and 51st minute, Jens Larsen in the 64th minute and Anastasios Bakasetas in the 76th minute, to carry the day at Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

Playing with a lot of zeal, Trabzonspor took control of the game from the first whistle and were rewarded when Bakasetas took advantage of a defensive mistake by Sivasspor to smash the ball home past Ali Sasal Vural for the opener.

Trabzonspor went into the half-time break leading 1-0 and in the second period, Bakasetas doubled their lead when he raced from the right wing to meet a cross from Eren Elmalı and scoree with ease.

A few minutes later, Trabzonspor went 3-0 up when Larsen capitalised on another poor clearance by a Sivasspor player to slot the ball into an empty net.

The resounding victory was confirmed with 14 minutes left to the final whistle when Bakasetas drilled home the fourth from close range.

Trezeguet played until the 73rd minute before he was replaced by Manolis Siopis. The Pharaoh had managed 56 appearances for Aston Villa and scored eight goals before he was loaned out to İstanbul Basaksehir on February 8, 2022, in a bid to get more game time and improve his fitness.

He will hope to keep his starting role when Trabzonspor kick off their Super Lig campaign with an away game against İstanbulspor at Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Friday.