Egypt midfielder Elneny’s father Nasser believes his son will coach Arsenal in future

The father of the Gunners star is confident the player has enough qualities to succeed in the Gunners’ dugout when he retires

Mohamed Elneny’s father Nasser is confident his son has the necessary qualities to become Arsenal coach in future.

Elneny is set for his eighth season with the Gunners having agreed a one-year contract extension and his father believes the Egypt international has what it takes to succeed in the dugout, once his playing career is over.

The 30-year-old midfielder had been linked with a move elsewhere, having been restricted to the bench for a large part of last season, but Nasser says he was sure his son would stay put in North London due to the affection he enjoys at the club.

"I was sure that Elneny would continue with Arsenal, and I told him that, even though everyone in Egypt was saying that he would leave the team this summer,” Nasser told MBC Egypt as quoted by Joe.

"The Arsenal players love Elneny, he is loved among his colleagues in the dressing room, and the club’s management loves him, so I think he will coach Arsenal in the future," he added.

Nasser further praised his son alongside Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah for flying the Egyptian flag at home and abroad.

"I tell Elneny that I am proud of you, you made me hold my head, whether because of your performance with the Egyptian national team or with Arsenal," said Nasser.

"I do not think that there is a player who was able to play in Arsenal for eight seasons, and I say to Mohamed Salah that you are the best player in the world and the pride of Egypt."

Elneny joined Arsenal in January 2016 from Swiss side Basel and slotted directly into the team, becoming the first Egyptian to play for the Gunners.

After two seasons as a regular, he lost his place in the team and had to deal with spells on the bench before Arsenal loaned him out to Turkish giants Besiktas for the 2019-20 campaign.

He returned the following season and made 41 appearances but was back on the bench again in 2021-22 until late in the campaign when he got a run in the side following the injury to Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey.

Elneny, who made his debut for Egypt in a 2-1 loss against Sierra Leone in September 2011, has 92 caps for his country, having scored eight goals.