Egypt vs Iran FIFA World Cup 2026 Preview: Everything you need to know

Egypt vs Iran: Match details

Egypt vs Iran will kick-off on 27 June 2026 at 03:00 GMT and 23:00 EST on 26 June 2026.

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Egypt vs Iran: Match context

The upcoming clash in Washington carries enormous implications as both Group G nations look to build upon or salvage their campaigns following highly intense Matchday 2 outings. Following the second round of fixtures that shook up the early group dynamics - with Egypt asserting their authority via a clinical 3–1 victory over New Zealand to secure the top spot and Iran showing immense maturity to claim a hard-fought 0–0 draw against European heavyweights Belgium - the margin for error at Seattle Stadium (Lumen Field) has shrunk drastically. Both camps head to the Pacific Northwest knowing that tactical adaptability and swift physical regeneration from those grueling encounters will completely dictate the trajectory of their knockout round ambitions.

Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan must ensure his side maintains defensive focus and clinical efficiency, utilizing their tactical discipline to anchor control of the group's summit. Hassan will rely on his core dynamic attacking focal points - spearheaded by the transitional excellence of global superstar Mohamed Salah, who found the net on Matchday 2, and forward Trézéguet, who sealed the win off the bench - to dictate tempo, dominate central areas, and unlock a highly disciplined Asian backline. Standing across from them is a structurally sound and ambitious Iran side guided by Amir Ghalenoei. Boasting a squad packed with top-tier physical pedigree and defensive resilience, Team Melli possesses a stubborn blueprint and a lethal counter-attacking edge led by Mehdi Taremi and Saman Ghoddos that thrives when flawless discipline is demanded under maximum pressure.

Staged at the state-of-the-art Seattle Stadium, this encounter will be an intricate chess match of tactical adjustments.Neither side can afford a defensive breakdown in transition, making mid-block communication and rapid vertical tracking the decisive elements. Egypt will view this match as the ideal platform to solidify their status as undefeated group winners, while Iran enters the pitch eager to weaponise their fearless spirit, build on their consecutive clean sheets, and claim a vital maximum-point result to leapfrog their opponents. With group permutations beginning to crystallise, the sheer gravity of securing their place in the knockout phases will dominate the tactical approach from the very first whistle.

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How did both teams fare on Matchday 2?

New Zealand 1–3 Egypt

Hassan's squad enjoyed absolute attacking satisfaction at BC Place Vancouver, as a clinical second-half performance forced their opponents to absorb a tough 3–1 defeat. Looking to build momentum and assert themselves at the top of the group, the Pharaohs opened the match looking for structural authority but initially struggled to block early central opportunities.

Egypt's defensive shape was undone early by a painful 15th-minute strike from Finn Surman, which handed early momentum to the All Whites. Hassan's men relied on a robust physical adjustment to completely choke off further transitional threats through the remainder of the first half, before their offensive organisation took over completely after the interval. Mostafa Ziko broke through to score a clinical 58th-minute equaliser, completely shifting the psychology of the encounter. Less than ten minutes later, global superstar Mohamed Salah capitalised on space in the box, slotting home a clinical 67th-minute goal to put Egypt ahead. With New Zealand pushing bodies forward, substitute Trézéguet sealed all three points in the 82nd minute with a spectacular final blow, leaving Egypt sitting pretty at the summit of Group G.

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Belgium 0–0 Iran

Ghalenoei's men put on a deeply disciplined and commanding display of pure resilience at Los Angeles Stadium, keeping a flawless clean sheet to edge out a vital 0–0 draw against world-renowned heavyweights Belgium. Team Melli took total control of defensive spaces almost instantly, restricting central passing lanes and disrupting the early attacking rhythm of their opponents from just the 2nd minute.

Their flawless tactical blueprint faced a massive test as Belgium attempted to alter shapes, but Iran's rigid structural organisation took over completely across both halves. Ghalenoei's defensive template perfectly neutralised elite star threats like Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne, choking off central pockets and squeezing transition routes even after the European side was reduced to ten men via a 67th-minute red card to Nathan Ngoy. Iran's heroic rearguard successfully closed out the remaining minutes to secure a hard-earned point, locking down a vital tournament lifeline ahead of the final group fixtures.

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What tactical adjustments must both managers make?

Egypt (Hossam Hassan)

Hassan does not need to abandon the courageous, high-tempo attacking blueprint that allowed the Pharaohs to claim crucial opening momentum in the tournament. The vertical movement, sharp wide rotations, and transitional excellence driven by fluid attacking options prove that Egypt possesses the necessary tactical toolbox to control matches on the global stage.

However, Hassan must ensure his side maintains total defensive focus against teams that trap possession efficiently. In their previous outings, Egypt's aggressive attacking shape occasionally left vast pockets of space exposed when full-backs pushed deep into the final third, despite a clinical 3–1 victory over New Zealand. Against an Iran side built on an imposing physical and athletic pedigree, turning the ball over cheaply in transit will be fatal. Hassan’s primary adjustment must focus on his defensive midfield pivot - specifically demanding rigid positional awareness from his anchoring midfielders to choke off central half-spaces and prevent Asian counter-attackers from isolating his centre-backs.

Iran (Amir Ghalenoei)

Ghalenoei does not need to completely dismantle the pragmatic template that saw his side dictate the closing stretches of their match when a resolute defensive rearguard secured a vital 0–0 draw against Belgium in Los Angeles. The core defensive framework and engine-room physical presence remain reliable assets, but Matchday 3 demands a sharp offensive recalibration in how the team controls and progresses the ball when hunting for a victory.

Against Egypt's aggressive high block, staying entirely horizontal or cycling possession too slowly in the middle third will lead to unsustainable fatigue and predictable attacking avenues. Ghalenoei's tactical adjustment must focus on his engine room, instructing senior midfield leaders like Saman Ghoddos to transition the ball forward with far greater vertical velocity when possession is won. When Iran advances, they must aggressively exploit the wide channels left vacant by Egypt's advancing full-backs. Utilising the explosive, direct overlapping runs of dynamic wing-backs to stretch the Egyptian defensive line will be critical to pulling their compact shape apart. This wide expansion is paramount to freeing up high-value pocket spaces for talisman Mehdi Taremi to exploit, preventing the attack from getting completely suffocated in central traffic.

What is the latest team news ahead of Matchday 3?

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Egypt team news

Hassan’s primary challenge heading into the state-of-the-art Seattle Stadium is addressing the final-third efficiency of his squad while managing the physical workload of his marquee stars. Fortunately for the North Africans, they emerged from their high-octane 3–1 victory over New Zealand with no fresh injury anxieties or suspension concerns, leaving Hassan with a highly competitive pool to choose from.

Egypt will build around their verified 4-2-3-1 tactical framework. Goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir will retain his place between the posts, looking for continued protection from his backline. Centre-backs Hamdi Fathy and Yasser Ibrahim will continue their defensive partnership, flanked by full-backs Ahmed Fotouh on the left and Mohamed Hany on the right.

The midfield layout remains intact from the previous outing to balance defensive coverage. Mohanad Lasheen - who must tread carefully after picking up a yellow card on Matchday 2 - and Marwan Attia will marshal the central engine room to ensure transitional stability and physical bite. Ahead of them, Emam Ashour operates in the advanced pocket, flanked by global superstar Mohamed Salah and Matchday 2 goalscorer Mostafa Ziko on the wings to speed up possession rhythms. Up front, the undisputed focal point of Egypt's attacking threat remains lone forward Omar Marmoush, who will confidently lead the line to anchor the central attacking channels.

Iran team news

Ghalenoei faces a much more comfortable but equally intricate selection puzzle as he prepares his side to seal a knockout spot from Group G. The biggest talking point surrounding Team Melli is managing the immense physical toll and psychological momentum from their hard-fought 0–0 draw against Belgium, which demanded a grueling, high-intensity defensive shift from the very first whistle. Fortunately, Ghalenoei boasts a fully fit squad with zero suspension worries.

Iran's core structural foundation will revolve around a highly disciplined, fluid 4-3-3 setup. Defensively, centre-backs Hossein Kanaanizadegan and Shojae Khalilzadeh will anchor the central line, flanked by full-backs Ehsan Hajsafi on the left flank and Sadegh Hardani on the right wing. Standout goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand looks for continued rigid protection after his spectacular clean sheet against the Belgians.

The midfield unit will look to control tempo and dictate possession rhythms. Saeid Ezatolahi - who carries a yellow card from Matchday 2 - will protect the defensive line alongside Ramin Rezaeian and Saman Ghoddos in the heart of the engine room to limit Egypt's central transition avenues. Up front, the attacking line is locked in for an intensive shift; talismanic forward Mehdi Taremi will marshal the central strike channel, supported heavily by Arash Nemati on the left flank and Mohammad Mohebi on the right wing to provide the essential final-third spark needed to punish the Pharaohs on the break.

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Egypt vs Iran key matchups

Mohamed Salah vs Shojae Khalilzadeh

Having stepped up as a dangerous focal point of Hassan’s attack, Salah remains a highly energetic and confident spearhead of Egypt's frontline. Salah operated seamlessly behind the striker to lead the creative charge against New Zealand, getting himself on the scoresheet with a clinical goal. To break down Iran's physically imposing defensive shape, Salah's role will be paramount; he must use his intelligent movement, explosive dribbling prowess, and persistent work rate to stretch opposition centre-backs, drag markers out of position, and open up vital final-third channels for wide threats like Mostafa Ziko to exploit.

Tasked with stopping him is centre-back Shojae Khalilzadeh, a vital defensive anchor of Ghalenoei's backline. Khalilzadeh marshaled the central block during Iran's previous outing, attempting to hold together the back four under immense pressure against Belgium. While Iran's defensive structure has experienced tough moments, Khalilzadeh possesses top-tier physical attributes and aerial dominance to challenge elite attackers. He must maintain absolute concentration and flawless communication in central areas alongside Hossein Kanaanizadegan, ensuring he uses his positioning to neutralise Salah's sharp central runs and prevents Egypt from gaining early transitional momentum.

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Mohanad Lasheen vs Saman Ghoddos

The absolute heartbeat and dynamic engine of the Egyptian midfield on Matchday 2, Mohanad Lasheen is tasked with dictating the possession rhythm and unlocking opposition lines for the Pharaohs. Lasheen operated masterfully in the heart of the midfield against New Zealand, breaking forward to provide a vital physical spark and driving his team's offensive transition. Against Iran, his primary objective will be to find space between the lines, distribute the ball with high vertical velocity, and feed the explosive wider runs of his teammates. If Lasheen - who must tread carefully after picking up a yellow card - is allowed time and space to turn and face up against the backline, his vision will easily unbalance Iran's defensive block.

Looking to disrupt that fluid creative rhythm is Iran's standout midfielder Saman Ghoddos. He anchored the engine room on Matchday 2, attempting to provide tactical protection during a difficult outing against Belgium. His defensive work off the ball and transitional discipline will be put to the ultimate test at Seattle Stadium. Ghoddos must aggressively manage his positioning alongside central partner Saeid Ezatolahi to squeeze central space, press Lasheen's build-up triggers, and shield his back four to ensure the Africans don't completely dominate the middle third and pin Iran into an unsustainable defensive shell.

What do the Group G permutations look like?

Following the second round of fixtures, Group G has established a highly fluid and competitive structure. Egypt comfortably hold the top spot with four points and a +2 goal difference, having positioned themselves strongly for the knockout rounds following a clinical 3–1 victory over New Zealand.

This leaves Iran in second place with two points and a completely neutral (0) goal difference, sitting deadlocked on points with Belgium (two points, 0 goal difference) after Team Melli claimed a gritty 0–0 draw against the European heavyweights. New Zealand remain anchored to the bottom of the table on one point. This upcoming Matchday 3 fixture at Seattle Stadium serves as an absolute mathematical pivot point for both nations as they fight to secure automatic qualification or rescue wild-card scenarios heading into the final round of matches.

If Egypt wins

A victory for Hassan's side would catapult the Pharaohs to seven points, instantly securing automatic qualification for the Round of 32 as the group's top-placed team. Conversely, this outcome would freeze Iran on two points. Depending on the concurrent outcome of the Belgium vs New Zealand fixture, an Iranian defeat could potentially drop them down to third or fourth place, completely eliminating any reliance on wildcard scenarios or forcing them out of the tournament entirely.

If Iran wins

Should Ghalenoei’s men secure all three points, it would complete a spectacular group stage campaign for the Asian side. Moving to five points would allow Iran to leapfrog Egypt and secure automatic passage into the Round of 32 with maximum psychological momentum as group winners or runners-up, depending on Belgium's parallel goal margins. Conversely, this scenario would trap Egypt on four points, forcing them to depend on the parallel match result or hope to advance as one of the best third-placed wild cards.

The draw scenario

A split point in Washington would leave Egypt comfortable on five points and safely through to the knockout rounds as group winners, provided Belgium doesn't overturn a lopsided goal difference. For Iran, moving to three points would keep them locked in second place if Belgium also draws or if New Zealand takes points off the Red Devils without heavy scorelines. While a draw prevents immediate mathematical elimination, finishing third with three points and a completely neutral (0) goal difference forces them to wait for the conclusion of other groups, where a three-point tally makes survival highly volatile compared to the safer four-point tier.

Team news & squads

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the Pharaohs. Updates will be added closer to kick-off once official team news is available.

Iran manager Amir Ghalenoei has also yet to release a projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions currently reported for Team Melli. Further squad information is expected in the build-up to the match.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Egypt have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 victory over New Zealand on June 22, a result that gave the Pharaohs their first-ever World Cup win. Before that, they drew 1-1 with Belgium in their tournament opener and lost 2-1 to Brazil in a June friendly. Egypt also beat Russia 1-0 and drew 0-0 with Spain across that five-match run.

Iran have taken two wins and three draws from their last five outings, with no defeats in the sequence. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Belgium on June 21, and before that they drew 2-2 with New Zealand on June 16 in their World Cup opener. Iran beat Mali 2-0, Gambia 3-1, and Costa Rica 5-0 in the three matches prior to the tournament. Ghalenoei's side have scored seven goals and conceded three across those five fixtures, though they are yet to find the net in two World Cup appearances.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data is available for the previous five meetings between Egypt and Iran. Official historical records for this fixture will be updated when information becomes available.

Standings



