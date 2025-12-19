How to buy Egypt AFCON 2025/26 tickets: Prices, dates, stadiums & more

AFCON 2025 is ready to light up African football once again, with the tournament kicking off on 21 December in Morocco. Featuring 24 national teams, the competition promises weeks of intense rivalry, iconic moments, and must-watch matches as teams compete for Africa’s biggest international honor.

One of the standout contenders is Egypt, the most successful nation in AFCON history. With a record seven continental titles, the Pharaohs arrive carrying both legacy and expectation. Blending tournament experience with proven quality, Egypt’s squad is built to handle pressure and deliver when it matters most, making them a team every opponent will be wary of facing.

Fans wanting to follow Egypt live should plan early. This guide from GOAL covers match dates, stadiums, ticket prices, and buying tips so that you won’t miss a moment of AFCON 2025 action.

Which Teams Are Competing in AFCON 2025?

A total of 24 national teams are set to battle fiercely for continental glory in the 2025 African Cup of Nations, each aiming to lift the coveted trophy and be crowned Africa’s champions.

The group stage draw has already been completed, setting the stage for exciting matchups from the very beginning:

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

When is the African Cup of Nations 2025?

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) is scheduled to unfold in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026, setting the scene for nearly four weeks of fierce competition as Africa’s top national teams compete for football’s ultimate continental prize.

Egypt has been drawn into Group B alongside South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe; a group that promises intense and exciting matchups for the Pharaohs as they aim to add another title to their rich history.

All of Egypt’s group‑stage games will be played in Agadir at the Adrar Stadium, where fans can look forward to passionate support and high‑stakes football from the very first whistle. The scheduled group fixtures for Egypt are as follows:

Date Match Location Tickets 22 Dec 2025, 17:00 GMT Egypt vs Zimbabwe Adrar Stadium, Agadir Tickets 26 Dec 2025, 17:00 GMT Egypt vs South Africa Adrar Stadium, Agadir Tickets 29 Dec 2025, 18:00 GMT Egypt vs Angola Adrar Stadium, Agadir Tickets

How to buy Egypt’s AFCON tickets?

Tickets for the 2025 African Cup of Nations are available in several price categories to suit all fans. Official prices from CAF start at around 100 MAD (≈ $11 USD) for standard group-stage matches, with higher categories going up to 400 MAD depending on seating and match importance. Prices increase for later stages, with quarter-finals reaching around 600 MAD, and semi-finals and the final up to 900 MAD for top-category seats.

High demand, particularly for popular teams such as Egypt, Morocco, and Nigeria, means that tickets can sell out rapidly, often within hours of release. Fans eager to secure a seat may turn to trusted resale platforms like StubHub & Ticombo, but it’s important to note that prices on the secondary market are usually higher than face value due to strong demand.

Where will the AFCON 2025 be played?

The Africa Cup of Nations 2025 (AFCON 2025) will take place across six host cities in Morocco, utilizing nine stadiums that have either been newly built or upgraded to meet international standards. The tournament will feature matches from the group stage all the way through to the final, providing world-class facilities for both players and fans.