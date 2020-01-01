EFL chairman outlines plans for games to be played behind closed doors and broadcast on TV/online

Rick Parry has released an open letter to supporters across the country amid the ongoing fight to contain the spread of coronavirus

English Football League chairman Rick Parry has outlined plans for games to be played behind closed doors and be broadcast on TV and online as discussions over how best to conclude the 2019-20 campaign continue.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a huge impact on the footballing calendar, with all major leagues across Europe shutting up shop indefinitely amid new lockdown conditions.

The United Kingdom has been one of the worst affected countries by the illness on the continent, with 103,093 confirmed cases and 13,729 deaths recorded to date.

It is not yet known if or when it will be safe for the current season to resume, but Premier League and EFL officials have been working behind the scenes to come up with a solution.

A number of different proposals have been suggested, including returning to action over the summer in empty stadiums, but the possibility of cancelling all fixtures completely has also been raised.

EFL chief Parry is determined to ensure that supporters will be allowed to head back to their favourite clubs as soon as possible, but concedes that such a scenario is unlikely until social distancing measures are lifted.

The 65-year-old has penned an open letter to fans promising that when football does return, they will at least be able to tune in and watch their teams via live broadcasting and streaming services.

“To give you an honest assessment of the current situation; the point at which you will be able to attend games again remains unclear," said Parry.

"Please be assured, however, that we are going to welcome you back to stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so.

"Your contribution to the matchday experience and atmospheres created in stadia up and down the country is something we should never take for granted.

"Unfortunately, I cannot tell you today when football will resume, though whenever we do return, matches are likely to be played without crowds.

“And whilst we are unfortunately without the presence of the hundreds of thousands of supporters who pass through EFL turnstiles each week, we will endeavour to bring live football direct into your homes once it returns.

"Plans are continuing to be worked up for all games to be broadcast either via our broadcast partners, iFollow or equivalent Club streaming services.

"We will update you on this once we know when matches will recommence.”