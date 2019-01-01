Eelco Schattorie: Kerala Blasters played long balls last season, I have players who have never been coached!

Eelco Schattorie was happy with the performance of his team against Mumbai City...

Kerala Blasters head coach Eelco Schattorie has hit out at comparisons between his current team and the squad last season under David James.

The Yellow Army played out a 1-1 draw against Mumbai City at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, their third stalemate of the season. Raphael Messi Bouli's opener was cancelled out by Amine Chermiti to keep Schattorie's team winless in their last six games. Blasters are eighth on the table with six points.

Last season, David James' team had gotten off to a similar start and had seven points after seven rounds of games. However, the Dutch head coach doesn't believe in such comparisons.

"Last year, they had a coach (David James) who played long balls. I have players in my team who have never been coached. I have a team that is in transition," he reasoned, after the draw against Mumbai City.

They worked really well but in the end you miss certain elements in the game. If you miss certain elements, it becomes difficult. In the second half, I told them to keep playing the same way.

I dont blame my players because they are young. I am happy with a point, in the circumstances, without (key) players. Mumbai were only dangerous a few times from the counter. Overall, a point with the young boys is okay for me.

You need 1-2 players in the team, like Machado. Cido is a player for the wing or behind the striker. He has to play deep now. We played with 3 foreigners, had two-three young boys, we did pretty well. It's a very good performance.

My defence is fine, we controlled most of the things. It is about maturity. If last game, my GK, catches the ball, stays on the ground, kills the game, we wouldn't have lost. When you have young players, it is a process. You can criticise me when I have a full team and then I lose games.