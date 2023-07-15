Edwin van der Sar moved to Dutch hospital from Croatia after cerebral haemorrhage

Edwin van der Sar has been moved to a hospital in Netherlands from Croatia after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Dutch side Ajax announced on their Instagram account that former goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has returned to his homeland from Croatia after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Van der Sar was admitted to hospital last week whilst on holiday with his family in Croatia and his wife, Annemarie, later shared that he was not in 'life-threatening danger' and was in a stable condition.

Via Ajax's official Instagram account, Van der Sar's wife provided another update: "Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital. His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative. The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the ‘University Hospital of Split’ for their great care during the last week.

"Edwin has to remain in the intensive care unit where he will be investigated further, and the family fervently hope he can focus on his recovery afterwards."

Van der Sar played for the likes of Ajax, Juventus, Fulham and Manchester United in a 21-year career.