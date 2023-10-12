Midfield duo! Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde sign new Real Madrid deals and receive wage boosts

Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde have reportedly signed new Real Madrid deals with massive wage boosts.

Camavinga & Valverde sign Madrid extensions

Contracts drawn until 2028 & 2027 respectively

Granted massive wage boost

WHAT HAPPENED? According to a report in COPE, the French midfielder has reached an agreement to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2028. Camavinga will see a significant increase in wages and his release clause will be hiked to €1 billion (£862m/$1bn) to fend off any potential suitor.

The 20-year-old midfielder has established himself as an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti's plans and has featured in 11 matches so far this season racking up 645 minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Camavinga's midfield partner, Valverde, has also penned a new deal until 2028, a one-year extension from his current contract which will expire in 2027. The Uruguayan will also have €1b release clause which underlines his status as an undisputed starter at Real Madrid.

Like Camavinga, he has also made 11 appearances but has played significantly more minutes (838) and has provided one goal and three assists this season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Both Camavinga and Valverde are currently with their respective national teams, France and Uruguay. They will return to club duty after the October international break to prepare for Real Madrid's next La Liga fixture against Sevilla.