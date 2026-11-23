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Chilean club Club Deportivo Palestino have condemned security staff at Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour concert in Santiago after fans wearing the team's shirts were stopped at the gates. Although those affected were eventually allowed inside after a delay, the club have demanded urgent explanations from local promoters and the singer's team.

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Security blocks fans in Santiago

Palestino denounced the treatment of supporters who wore the club's jerseys and sweatshirts to the opening night of Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour on November 21, 2026. As detailed by Paste Magazine, venue staff at the Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida initially blocked access despite no published dress-code ban on the apparel. The fans eventually entered after challenging the restriction, though they missed part of the opening set.

Club slams unacceptable discriminatory act

Founded over a century ago, the Santiago side reacted swiftly to the reports by defending the cultural roots represented by their four-colour kit.

In an official statement on the club's website, Palestino said: "Club Deportivo Palestino expresses its deep indignation and rejection of the situation experienced by a group of attendees who had difficulties entering the Ed Sheeran concert, held in La Florida, because they were wearing shirts and other clothing of our institution.

"We are facing an absolutely unacceptable act of discrimination that violates the dignity of people and undermines fundamental principles of respect, equality and freedom of expression.

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"Our jersey is part of an identity that, for over a century, has found in its four colors a legitimate way to express its roots. No one should be discriminated against, questioned, or denied entry to an event for wearing it."

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Tour faces second political controversy

The club also demanded accountability from local promoter DG Medios and Sheeran's camp, continuing: "As an institution, we request that the production company DG Medios and those responsible for organising the event publicly clarify what happened, provide the relevant background information, and explain the criteria that may have motivated these situations. We also hope to hear the artist's team's position regarding these events.

"To all those who have experienced a situation of this kind, we offer our support and assistance in gathering background information, evaluating appropriate actions, and providing guidance and legal assistance.

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"We will not normalise any form of discrimination. Our identity deserves respect, and those who express it have the same right as anyone else to enjoy a show, without exclusion or questioning."

The incident marks the second major controversy for the Loop Tour in 2026 after rapper Macklemore was dropped from September dates following pro-Palestinian remarks and imagery during a US show. Sheeran previously apologised for that handling, citing pressure from stadium promoters while calling conditions in Gaza "catastrophic, unjustifiable, and disproportionate" and insisting he aims to keep his shows politically neutral.

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Promoters and singer face pressure

Pressure now mounts on DG Medios and Sheeran's representatives to clarify why venue security targeted the jerseys and whether any formal guidelines were breached. Meanwhile, Palestino have begun gathering accounts from affected concertgoers to evaluate potential legal action. With the Loop Tour continuing, organisers will be keen to avoid further off-stage disruption during upcoming shows.