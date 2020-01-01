Eboue Kouassi: Genk snap up Celtic and Ivorian midfielder on loan

The 22-year-old Ivorian midfielder has departed Celtic Park temporarily in his quest to reignite his career

Genk have announced the signing of Eboue Kouassi from Scottish Premiership side Celtic on loan until the end of the season.

The Belgian club also have an option to make the deal permanent after satisfactory performances from the Ivorian.

Kouassi only featured 22 times since joining the Bhoys three years ago from Russian side Krasnodar and last featured in a competitive game 15 months ago, owing to a knee ligament injury.

Article continues below

In his quest to reignite his career, the 22-year-old midfielder has departed the Celtic Park to join the Luminus Arena outfit temporarily.

Kouassi will link up with Nigeria’s duo of Stephen Odey and Paul Onuachu as well as Ghana’s Joseph Paintsil.

The Ivorian could make his debut for sixth-placed Genk when they face Gent in a league game on Saturday.