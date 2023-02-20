‘Easy’ Erling Haaland ‘lie’ rubbished by Ederson in 32-goal season for Man City striker

Erling Haaland has 32 goals for Manchester City this season, with Ederson rubbishing any suggestion that all of the Norwegian’s efforts are “easy”.

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific 22-year-old does not score too many efforts from distance, but that is because he has perfected the art of getting himself into the box and being in the right place, at the right time. He has become one of the most devastating finishers in world football, with four Premier League hat-tricks recorded in 2022-23, and Ederson is delighted to have another global superstar alongside him at the Etihad Stadium – rather than having to face him in domestic and continental competition.

WHAT THEY SAID: City’s Brazilian goalkeeper has told UEFA’s official website of Haaland: “When he arrived, we said he was going to score a lot – and that's been happening. He is a brilliant goalscorer, he always looks to score and help the team. He is the striker we needed, because in comparison to Gabriel [Jesus], they are different players: Gabi likes to come in from out wide, he is stronger and more versatile; Haaland plays more centrally, looking to get into the box, he is a target in the area. That has been the major difference. When you get into the final third you have someone who will always be in the area.

“Many people say most of the goals he scores are easy – but that is a lie. It's his positioning – that's his best ability. He doesn't score easy goals; he positions himself very well. I hope he continues to score many goals, making us happy and we'll keep working together for all the titles.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City fended off plenty of rival interest to secure Haaland’s signature in the summer of 2022, with a £51 million ($61m) deal bringing him onto their books from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland has been a revelation in English football, despite facing the odd question of his suitability to Pep Guardiola’s playing style, and has seen his agent – Rafaela Pimenta – suggest that his price tag now stands at €1 billion (£890m/$1bn).