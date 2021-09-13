East Bengal's ISL fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
East Bengal begin the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season with an intriguing clash against Jamshedpur FC at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa on November 21.
In their second match of the season, they face arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27 in what will be the first Kolkata derby of the ISL 2021/22 season. In their third match, they take on Odisha FC
All eyes will be on a new looked East Bengal side under Spanish manager Manolo Diaz who replaced former coach Robbie Fowler at the helm this season. The Red and Golds had a disappointing debut season last time as they finished ninth on the points table.
Editors' Picks
- Has Grealish-like Simy Nwankwo made a transfer error?
- Man Utd's Muller: 'Raumdeuter' Toone sending a message to England & Wiegman
- Liverpool star Salah closes in on Drogba's African scoring record after 100th Premier League goal
- PSG vs the Premier League? English clubs set for era of Champions League dominance
When is the Kolkata derby against ATK Mohun Bagan in 2021-22?
East Bengal face their arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the first Kolkata derby of the ISL 2021/22 season on November 27 in an away tie at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco, Goa. In their maiden season in the ISL last season, the Red and Golds lost on both occasions 2-0 and 3-1 respectively.
When do East Bengal face Bengaluru FC in 2021-22?
East Bengal take on old foes Bengaluru FC in an away tie on January 4, 2022, at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Last season, East Bengal had won the first phase tie 1-0 while the Blues got the better of the Kolkata club in the reverse fixture winning 2-0.
East Bengal's Indian Super League fixtures 2021-22
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Match
|Nov 21
|7:30 PM
|East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC
|Nov 27
|7:30 PM
|East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan
|Nov 30
|7:30 PM
|Odisha FC vs East Bengal
|Dec 3
|7:30 PM
|Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal
|Dec 7
|7:30 PM
|East Bengal vs FC Goa
|Dec 12
|7:30 PM
|East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters
|Dec 17
|7:30 PM
|NorthEast United vs East Bengal
|Dec 23
|7:30 PM
|Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal
|Jan 4
|7:30 PM
|Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal
|Jan 7
|7:30 PM
|East Bengal vs Mumbai City